Top Infield Prospects to Collect Ahead of Spring Training
With spring training set to begin soon, here are some top infield prospects whose cards you should be targeting before their stock rises.
As we wrap up our series of which prospects I believe will have the best chance to see a rise in market value this season, it’s time for the hitters who call the infield their home.
This group is loaded with potential steals that also flash a variety of tools that collectors will
Carson Williams – SS – Tampa Bay Rays
Williams is one of two Rays on this list. Shocking I know given their track record of drafting or developing talent. Williams sits at #5 on the Just Baseball Top 100 and is the next shortstop on the rise through this system after “he who shall not be named” and Junior Caminero.
You can currently buy his 2021 Bowman Draft base auto PSA 10 for around $160. It seems steep but its nearly $100 cheaper than that of Marcelo Mayer, who was also in the same product.
Williams might be a year away, but he’s not going to be this cheap next year so the window is open now to make a move if you so choose.
Cam Collier – 3B – Cincinnati Reds
Collier is another guy I’m buying now before the prices start matching the skill set. Just turned 20-years-old with power to spare. You currently can get his 2023 Bowman base auto PSA 10 for around $100, which is down 32% over the past 12 months.
Collier was the MVP of the 2024 All-Star Future’s Game, claiming the award in the midst of the season where he slugged 20 home runs with 74 RBI in High A. He needs to clean up the K/BB ratio but I’m not worried about his overall batting average.
The hobby loves homers over average everyday.
Termarr Johnson – 2B – Pittsburgh Pirates
This might be the most controversial of all the players I’ve listed over the past two weeks. While not a big power bat or someone who hits for high average. When he does make contact, he hits it hard, ranking in the 90th percentile in exit velocity. The guy was invited to the Arizona Fall League so clearly the talent is there.
His 2022 Bowman Draft base auto PSA 10 can be had for around $80, which is down nearly 75% from a year ago. If you believe in this current (and future) Pirates rotation like I do, he’s a great buy now candidate as in a few years, he is likely to be a great spark plug for a team continuously competing for the NL Central.
Xavier Isaac – 1B – Tampa Bay Rays
Yes, another Tampa Bay product. This one is shockingly selling for cheaper than his counterpart on this list as his 2023 Bowman base auto PSA 10 can be had for around $100. That’s insane given that he’s the 45th ranked prospect on the Just Baseball Top 100.
Isaac is my favorite name on any of the lists and someone I’m actively buying. His blend of average and power has seen him smoothly ascend through the system. I think he’s the safest bet out there especially given the cheap entry point.
Thayron Liranzo – C/1B – Detroit Tigers
Liranzo is a very interesting hobby prospect. A former Los Angeles Dodgers international signing, he was traded to Detroit back in July as part of the Jack Flaherty trade. Unfortunately for collectors, his 1st Bowman autos were in 2024 Bowman Chrome, which release nearly two months after the trade.
Due to the recent nature of his cards coming out and the fact that they all portray him in a Dodgers uniform*, his market is relatively low for such a well-rounded hitting prospect. He recently had a sale of $45 for his PSA 10 base auto.
For someone who shined bright in the Arizona Fall League and has very little road blocks to get to the majors, Liranzo is a great buy low candidate right now.
*You can find autos of Liranzo in a Tigers uniform in 2024 Bowman’s Best