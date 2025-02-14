Top Infield Prospects to Collect Ahead of Spring Training

As we wrap up our series of which prospects I believe will have the best chance to see a rise in market value this season, it’s time for the hitters who call the infield their home.

This group is loaded with potential steals that also flash a variety of tools that collectors will

Carson Williams – SS – Tampa Bay Rays

Williams is one of two Rays on this list. Shocking I know given their track record of drafting or developing talent. Williams sits at #5 on the Just Baseball Top 100 and is the next shortstop on the rise through this system after “he who shall not be named” and Junior Caminero.

You can currently buy his 2021 Bowman Draft base auto PSA 10 for around $160. It seems steep but its nearly $100 cheaper than that of Marcelo Mayer, who was also in the same product.