2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Zach Neto, Junior Caminero

In his last ten games, Neto has hit four home runs, crossed the plate eight times, drove in fourteen runners, and stolen two bags. Production like that isn’t easy to find.

Maybe we should be taking a closer look at who he’s sandwiched between, because are Nolan Schanuel and Logan O’Hoppe also breaking out? At least there’s a bit of positive light for Angels fans to focus on.

Neto’s Statcast page indicates regression might be due, but not too much. His expected batting average is only 17 points lower than his current .266 mark.

What’s more, with seasonal numbers like 17 homers and 22 steals, that underlying data doesn’t have much impact on my suggestion to add him wherever possible.

At just over 25% rostered in ESPN fantasy leagues, it’s a shame he’s not getting the respect he deserves, but it’s fantastic news for anyone who needs a middle infielder.

One of the most underrated characteristics when it comes to fantasy baseball additions is figuring out who will be on the diamond every single day. You will be getting just that with Neto, since this past Wednesday was his first day off in 30 straight starts. Boy, do I enjoy those everyday players!