Rookie of the Year Odds Show Open AL Race, Clear Favorite in NL

AL Rookies to Keep an Eye On

Nolan Schanuel: Schanuel is another rookie that came up during 2023. What was even more impressive is Schanuel was drafted with the 11th pick of the 2023 MLB Draft.

In 2023, Schanuel hit .275 with 19 runs scored, and just 19 strikeouts in 29 games played. He has one of the best eyes at the plate with a 20.4 chase percentage and 15.2 walk percentage. He would benefit from a little more solid contact, but he was thrown into the fire immediately by the Angels. It would not be surprising to see him take two steps forward during the 2024 season.

Wilyer Abreu: Abreu is another player that made his debut in 2023. He is the likely replacement for Alex Verdugo, and he was able to play well in his short time up last season. He batted .316 with an .832 OPS, and 132 OPS+. He is struggling in Spring Training, but I would not think too much into that. He is going to get to play a full season, and he is going to be one of the better rookies out there.

2024 NL Rookie of the Year Odds – Top 20

NL Rookie of the Year odds Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) +250 Jung Hoo Lee (SFG) +600 Jackson Chourio (MIL) +600 Jackson Merrill (SDP) +800 Kyle Harrison (SFG) +1500 Shota Imanaga (CHC) +1600 Michael Busch (CHC) +2000 James Wood (WAS) +2200 Paul Skenes (PIT) +3000 Dylan Crews (WAS) +3000 Masyn Winn (STL) +3000 Tyler Black (MIL) +3000 Yuki Matsui (SDP) +3000 Gavin Stone (LAD) +3000 Jordan Lawler (ARI) +3000 Pete Crow-Armstong (CHC) +4000 AJ Smith-Shawver (ATL) +5000 Hunter Goodman (COL) +5000 Christian Scott (NYM) +5000 Graham Pauley (SDP) +5000

Favorite Picks for NL Rookie of the Year

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Yamamoto was one of the highest paid players in free agency. He ultimately signed with the Dodgers, but he has had some struggles this spring. Yamamoto has an ERA of 8.38 in Spring Training, and his first start of the regular season ended after just one inning and five runs allowed. He definitely has some stuff to clean up, but it is a long year. Yamamoto still has an electric arm, and he is bound to get it together as the season goes on.

Jung Hoo Lee: Jung Hoo Lee was signed out of Korea where he had a lot of success. He hit .340 with an .898 OPS, and just 304 strikeouts in 884 career games in the KBO.

In Spring Training this season, Lee had 10 hits in his first 25 at-bats, and an OPS of 1.083. He will not hit a lot of home runs, but he will always be a tough out, and you can expect him to be on base a lot. Oh, and he can play a little bit of defense.