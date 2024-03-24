Rookie of the Year Odds Show Open AL Race, Clear Favorite in NL
The Rookie of the Year award for both the National and American Leagues should be a fun race to watch in 2024.
Spring Training is ending, and the regular season is right around the corner. With that, we are starting to get an idea on which rookies will make an impact on their respective teams. The Rookie of the Year award for both the National League and American League should be a fun race to watch in 2024.
Last season, Corbin Carroll and Gunnar Henderson took him the Rookie of the Year award.
Both players were able to put together amazing seasons, which made the choice fairly easy. This year may not be so easy. There are plenty of rookies making their big league debut in 2024, and a lot of them should make a significant impact on their respective teams.
2024 AL Rookie of the Year Odds – Top 20
|AL Rookie of The Year Odds
|Jackson Holliday (BAL) +300
|Evan Carter (TEX) + 300
|Wyatt Langford (TEX) +450
|Colt Keith (DET) +1000
|Junior Caminero (TB) +1000
|Nolan Schanuel (LAA) +1000
|Parker Meadows (DET) +1200
|Wilyer Abreu (BOS) +1500
|Heston Kjerstad (BAL) +2000
|Brooks Lee (MIN) +2500
|Kyle Manzardo (TB) +2500
|Colton Cowser (BAL) +3000
|Ricky Tiedemann (TOR) +3500
|Colson Montgomery (CHW) +3500
|Everson Pereira (NYY) +4000
|Jasson Dominguez (NYY) +4000
|Brayan Rocchio (CLE) +5000
|Marcelo Mayer (BOS) +5000
|Austin Wells (NYY) +5000
|Coby Mayo (BAL) +5000
Favorite Picks for AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Holliday: It is easy to see why there is hype around Holliday. In his first full season of pro ball, Holliday slashed .323/.442/.499. Those impressive numbers were all done over 125 games, so he played a good amount.
During Spring Training this year, Holliday hit .311 with an OPS of .954. When Holliday gets called up this season, he is going to do some damage.
Evan Carter: Carter being a rookie feels a little bit like a cheat code. He was up in the bigs last season for the Rangers, and he was an integral part of their World Series run. Carter did not play enough to earn rookie status, so 2024 will be his year to win Rookie of the Year.
In his short time up last season, Carter owned an OPS of 1.058, 182 OPS+, and 1.6 WAR in just 23 games. If he has anywhere near that production in 2024, he is a lock for the award.
Wyatt Langford: Langford should have just as much hype as Holliday. He is absolutely destroying the ball in Spring Training this year with six home runs, 20 RBI, and an OPS north of 1.000.
In the Minors during 2023, Langford hit .360 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and more walks than strikeouts. Langford is easily making his case to be on the opening day roster. He is a special player, and he is going to give teammate Evan Carter a run for his money in the Rookie of the Year voting.
AL Rookies to Keep an Eye On
Nolan Schanuel: Schanuel is another rookie that came up during 2023. What was even more impressive is Schanuel was drafted with the 11th pick of the 2023 MLB Draft.
In 2023, Schanuel hit .275 with 19 runs scored, and just 19 strikeouts in 29 games played. He has one of the best eyes at the plate with a 20.4 chase percentage and 15.2 walk percentage. He would benefit from a little more solid contact, but he was thrown into the fire immediately by the Angels. It would not be surprising to see him take two steps forward during the 2024 season.
Wilyer Abreu: Abreu is another player that made his debut in 2023. He is the likely replacement for Alex Verdugo, and he was able to play well in his short time up last season. He batted .316 with an .832 OPS, and 132 OPS+. He is struggling in Spring Training, but I would not think too much into that. He is going to get to play a full season, and he is going to be one of the better rookies out there.
2024 NL Rookie of the Year Odds – Top 20
|NL Rookie of the Year odds
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) +250
|Jung Hoo Lee (SFG) +600
|Jackson Chourio (MIL) +600
|Jackson Merrill (SDP) +800
|Kyle Harrison (SFG) +1500
|Shota Imanaga (CHC) +1600
|Michael Busch (CHC) +2000
|James Wood (WAS) +2200
|Paul Skenes (PIT) +3000
|Dylan Crews (WAS) +3000
|Masyn Winn (STL) +3000
|Tyler Black (MIL) +3000
|Yuki Matsui (SDP) +3000
|Gavin Stone (LAD) +3000
|Jordan Lawler (ARI) +3000
|Pete Crow-Armstong (CHC) +4000
|AJ Smith-Shawver (ATL) +5000
|Hunter Goodman (COL) +5000
|Christian Scott (NYM) +5000
|Graham Pauley (SDP) +5000
Favorite Picks for NL Rookie of the Year
Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Yamamoto was one of the highest paid players in free agency. He ultimately signed with the Dodgers, but he has had some struggles this spring. Yamamoto has an ERA of 8.38 in Spring Training, and his first start of the regular season ended after just one inning and five runs allowed. He definitely has some stuff to clean up, but it is a long year. Yamamoto still has an electric arm, and he is bound to get it together as the season goes on.
Jung Hoo Lee: Jung Hoo Lee was signed out of Korea where he had a lot of success. He hit .340 with an .898 OPS, and just 304 strikeouts in 884 career games in the KBO.
In Spring Training this season, Lee had 10 hits in his first 25 at-bats, and an OPS of 1.083. He will not hit a lot of home runs, but he will always be a tough out, and you can expect him to be on base a lot. Oh, and he can play a little bit of defense.
Jackson Merrill: Merrill was on the Padres’ opening day roster and you can expect him to make some noise. Merrill batted .351 in Spring Training with two home runs and six RBI. Merrill made his debut during the Seoul Series, and recorded his first hit during the second game of that series. Merrill is definitely a player that should be favorited for the NL Rookie of the Year award.
NL Rookies to Keep an Eye On
Shota Imanaga: Imanaga was overshadowed by Yamamoto this offseason. However, he has been the better of the two this spring. Imanaga has thrown 9.2 major league innings this spring, and struck out 19. He has given up some runs, but any ERA will be inflated with only three innings thrown per game in Spring Training. Imanaga did make a minor league start, and he struck out 13 of the 16 outs he recorded. If he continues to pitch like that, Imanaga will be a great bet for Rookie of the Year.
James Wood: Wood has been mashing baseballs this spring. He has some of the most raw power of all the prospects, and he will look to show it in the 2024 season. In Spring Training, Wood is batting .341 with four home runs, seven RBI, and an OPS above 1.000. He also has some speed with three stolen bases.
Wood is a player that we are going to see sooner rather than later, and when he comes up, keep an eye on that Rookie of the Year Race. He is quickly going to insert his name into it. Here is a video of Wood destroying his first home run of the spring.
My Pick for AL and NL Rookie of the Year
All it takes is one good season by any of these rookies, however the ones listed seem to be the most poised to take home the award. Personally, I like Evan Carter to win the American League Rookie of the Year. He is already experienced, and with the World Series under his belt, I do not think he will have the same nerves as the others.
As for the National League, it is going to be a closer race than expected. I do not think Yamamoto will run away with this award. Instead, I really like Shota Imanaga to make a massive impact. He is going to be a key piece of the Cubs rotation, and if he makes 28+ starts, I like him to win National League Rookie of the Year. At +1600, Imanaga is also way better value than Yamamoto at +250.