Early Rookie of the Year Odds: Corbin Carroll the Heavy Favorite

Prior to the season, there are so many elements of uncertainty when betting on the Rookie of the Year. More than any other award race, time is always pivotal when looking at the futures odds for the Rookie of the Year Award.

Fast-forward to the middle of June and we finally know all we need to make a wise bet on who will win the Rookie of the Year Award. We have a pretty good idea at this stage as to who will be getting playing time down the stretch, and of course we have over 50 games of sample for a lot of these youngsters.

The Rookie of the Year race is a star-studded affair, with Corbin Carroll and Elly De La Cruz being two of the game’s brightest new stars in the National League and Josh Jung and Gunnar Henderson playing key roles on playoff teams in the American League.

With plenty of dark horses like Francisco Alvarez for the Mets, or Hunter Brown in Houston, there are a lot of narratives to draw on when looking at the updated MLB futures odds on the Rookie of the Year race.