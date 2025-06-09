Red Sox Call Up Top Overall Prospect Roman Anthony

Anthony reached Triple-A last season, where he proceeded to put up even better numbers than he did in Double-A despite being just 20 years old.

With Boston struggling to find any degree of consistency this year, Anthony could be just the spark they need to turn around their 32-35 start. After a huge offseason, they were expected to contend in the American League but have yet to show that they’re capable of that.

At the end of last season, Boston’s farm system featured a top four of elite hitters all at the Triple-A level. Despite Anthony by the clear highest-regarded of the quartet, he’s now the last to debut as Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer are already in Boston, while Kyle Teel debuted last week for the White Sox after being dealt there in the Garrett Crochet deal this winter.

Raw power is a clear strength for Anthony despite modest power production to open this season. He posted a hard-hit rate over 50% last season and has improved upon that this year. Meanwhile, he had a 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH in 2024, which stacks up against numerous MLB stars.

Anthony has shown the capability of playing a quality center field, but should profile as a true plus defender if he ends up playing in the corners more for Boston. As he takes Abreu’s roster spot, he could slot into right field in the early weeks of his career.

He has legit superstar upside, and it may not show immediately, but Boston is a better team with Anthony in their lineup. He’ll debut tonight, June 9th, batting fifth for the Red Sox at home against the Rays.