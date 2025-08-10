Roman Anthony’s Bat Is Starting to Heat Up

In a busy week in baseball now that the trade deadline has passed and new faces are acclimating to new faces, the storyline that was arguably the largest of week was the massive eight-year $130 million extension the Boston Red Sox handed to their young phenom Roman Anthony on Wednesday.

And the timing of this extension couldn’t have come at a more fitting time for both the Sox and the Anthony.

The Red Sox are putting things together as team right now, establishing themselves as one of the top American League Wild Card contenders. They’ve gone 8-2 in their last 10 and hold the top spot Wild Card spot, sitting 2.5 games up on those on the outside looking in.

While all of this has gone on, Anthony has put together quite the performance in recent weeks at the plate, seemingly erasing what was a lackluster start to his big league career.