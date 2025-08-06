Red Sox To Extend Rookie Star Roman Anthony

It wasn’t long ago that Roman Anthony was Just Baseball’s no. 1 overall prospect. Now, he’s thriving for the Red Sox at the big league level.

The 21-year-old took a little time to find his footing in June, but over the past six weeks, he’s blossomed into one of the best hitters in the league. He’s now batting .283 with an .828 OPS and a 133 wRC+ on the season.

Combine that with his good speed and Gold Glove-caliber defense (5 DRS, 4 OAA), and it’s not hard to see why Boston didn’t want to wait a second longer to lock him up for the rest of his 20s.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Anthony and the Red Sox are nearing an agreement on an eight-year, $130 million contract extension. Should the two sides finalize the deal, it will kick in next season and run through 2033. Boston will also have a team option for 2034, while escalators could bring Anthony’s total earnings up as high as $230 million.