Roman Anthony Has Nothing Left To Prove in the Minors

Roman Anthony is beyond ready.

The 20-year-old phenom is proving he’s too talented to sit in Triple-A for much longer, but the Boston Red Sox‘s hands are tied.

It’s been an ongoing discussion since the beginning of the offseason. How can the Red Sox get Anthony, Just Baseball’s No. 1 overall prospect, on the big-league roster? There’s just no spot for him.

I’ve heard the phrase “It’s a good problem to have” far too many times at this point, and I’m done with it. I’m sure many Red Sox fans feel the same way. It’s not a “good problem” if it means the best possible lineup isn’t the one that’s being rolled out each night.