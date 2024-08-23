Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Week: August 12-18

Sometimes prospects are just that good.

To be able to carry success over to a new team, let alone across a full season, is a true testament to the talent level and development system throughout the minor leagues. We are near the end of the Minor League season before September call-ups and playoffs start, which means the end of this series.

However, as long as this continues, I will continue to make sure I highlight those building up their stock amongst rankings and truly making a name for themselves across the league.

For more information on the Top Prospects that find themselves on Just Baseball’s Top 100, you can find that list here.