Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Week: August 19-25

We are entering prime time in both the Major and Minor League seasons.

Major League teams are scratching and clawing to lock in their postseason spots by making strategic moves to get them over the hump. Minor League teams are nearing the end of their season and will now see their teams start to deplete with September call-ups right around the corner.

Either way, we have seen familiar faces spread throughout this season and now we have the consistent presence of recently drafted prospects hitting the ground running.

The future truly is now.