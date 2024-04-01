Waiting on Paul Skenes? Jared Jones Has Already Arrived

Skenes is already a household name in baseball circles. In his first Triple-A start of 2024, Just Baseball’s No. 9 overall prospect (and the Pirates No. 1 prospect) mowed down his competition, paving what should be a short road to the majors. Perhaps he gets there as soon as this month.

Just Baseball's #9 Prospect for 2024: Paul Skenes



The most dominant arm in college baseball last year is starting in Triple-A and could debut soon for the Pirates. His dominant powerful pitching profile with an elite fastball and slider makes him a clear elite prospect. pic.twitter.com/Bg7TLtDMMN — The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) March 31, 2024

Paul Skenes in Triple-A debut today:



3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JrTjaBeU7N — Milb Central (@milb_central) March 30, 2024

It’s tantalizing to think about just how fast Skenes has progressed and how much he resembles a big league ace so early in his development. But I want to turn your attention to Jones, who crashed the big league party while Skenes was dominating Triple-A.

Jared Jones Had a Miami Moment

Jones, 22, came into the year as Just Baseball’s No. 44 prospect. He was called up from Triple-A to make his MLB debut against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, without having toed the rubber in the minors yet this season.

A second-round selection out of LSU in 2020, he did not disappoint.

The young right-hander twirled 5.2 innings of three-run baseball (nearly a quality start) in his first outing, striking out 10 hitters while walking just two. Those 10 punch-outs were the most in a Pirates pitching debut since the late Tim Wakefield back in 1992.

And the last NL pitcher to strike out 10 batters in his debut prior to Jones? Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers, who did so in 2018.