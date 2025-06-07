Pittsburgh Pirates Feature Two Prospects on Just Baseball’s Top 100

This season, things have been pretty bleak for the Pittsburgh Pirates. As of the release of Just Baseball’s new Top 100, the club sat at just 22-39, a record far from what fans had hoped to see ahead of the season. We’ve already seen plenty of controversies both on and off the field, as it’s been a disastrous start overall.

Since taking over, General Manager Ben Cherington has made it his focus to identify and develop front-line starting pitching. This has been evident in previous editions of the Just Baseball Top 100, with arms such as Paul Skenes, Thomas Harrington, Braxton Ashcraft, Jared Jones, Bubba Chandler, and more all being featured at one point.

The only negative to this approach has been that the club has significantly struggled to develop offensive help. Now that they have one of the best rotations in the sport, the Pirates have almost no offensive weapons to help them. Ranking above only the Colorado Rockies in team wRC+, this has been an obvious flaw for the club.

Due to their early struggles, fans have looked to the future in order to find some hope as well. Luckily, although the Just Baseball Top 100 ranks just two members of the club, both of these players sit inside the top 20. Fans will also be happy to see a position player on this list, with hopes that their offense will have help shortly.