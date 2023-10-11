Just Baseball’s All-MiLB Team

Just Baseball’s Minor League Team of the Year has arrived! Once again, some of the biggest names in the Minor Leagues put up magical years, further pushing them towards their ultimate goal of becoming big leaguers. Along with top prospects, some guys truly burst onto the scene, like Cincinnati’s Blake Dunn or Texas’ Abimelec Ortiz.

Many of these names fall inside our Top 100 Prospects, including our MiLB Hitter of the Year in Jackson Holliday and MiLB Pitcher of the Year in Robby Snelling. Several non-statistical factors went into selecting this team, including age and level. However, the statistical output carried the most weight, propelling some players with less prospect “intrigue” into the first team over top-50 prospects.

Catcher: Samuel Basallo (Baltimore Orioles)

2023 Stats (A/A+/AA): 114 G, .313/.402/.551, 26 2B, 7 3B, 20 HR, 86 RBI, 12-17 SB, 19 K%

Aside from fellow teenage farmhand Jackson Holliday, Basallo’s 2023 campaign was as impressive as any when you consider age, performance, and levels played at. Just 18 years old at the start of the season, Basallo ripped through the lower levels, hitting for power and average while keeping his punch outs in check.