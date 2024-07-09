Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Week: July 1-7

One of the more telling instances of a team nearing the end of a retool process at the Major League level is when the performance of your prospects littered throughout a team’s farm system dramatically levels up.

Throughout this series of Players of the Week, there have been a couple of repeat names appearing, but many cases where a specific team has been referenced. For example, the Chicago White Sox have had a player named what feels like every week I have been doing these weekly articles, and this week is no different.

Throughout the years, we have seen plenty of situations where the talent level might not translate the same to the Major League level. Still, we have seen a few of the prospects highlighted previously already make positive impacts with their big league teams. With the emergence of players across each level, and the continued improvement of development in the Minor Leagues, I will continue to stand behind saying that the future of baseball truly is in good hands.

