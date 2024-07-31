Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Week: July 22-28

It is time.

With the deadline in the rearview mirror, a few of the names mentioned throughout this series changed teams over the last several days. Entering Sunday, we had already seen prospects like Deyvison De Los Santos, Augustin Ramirez, and Dylan Lesko all find themselves in new organizations.

With the current market being set the way it was, we saw prospects ranked amongst the top of lists also call a new team home. The reliever market on its own brought teams the biggest returns. If you had told me that the Marlins and Rays would be able to net the returns they got for A.J. Puk and Jason Adam before the season, I would not have believed you. However, that has become the price to pay to strengthen the contender’s weaknesses and separate themselves from the rest.

