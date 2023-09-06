Orioles’ Jackson Holliday Is Making Quick Work of the Minors

Just Baseball’s top prospect is none other than 2022 1st overall pick Jackson Holliday!



Thus far in his professional career, Holliday has played at all three levels of the Minor Leagues in 2023 and torn them all up along the way. He is being promoted to Norfolk now after hitting an impressive .338/.421/.507 with three home runs, nine doubles, and an OPS of .928 in just 36 games at Double-A Bowie.

Across all levels in 2023, he has a slash line of .333/.451/.517 in 107 games played.

Rapid Rise Justified?

Much has recently been made of organizations’ approach to the handling of their prospects, most notably the way the Los Angeles Angels are already having their recent draftees debut in the Majors the past couple of seasons.

The difference between the two situations would be where the respective players were drafted from. The Angels are notorious for taking college players more often than not with their draft picks. In this case, Holliday was taken number one overall out of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma.

It is impressive what Holliday has been able to do at each level he has been at this season.

Holliday’s consistency throughout the minors needs to be noted. Despite not really being able to settle in at one affiliate for too long, and the consistent rise in competition at every level, Holliday continues to be productive whenever he is on a baseball field.