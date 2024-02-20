New CBA Roster Rules Leave Many MiLB Veterans Without A Job

Of course, as soon as the door opened for them to do so, they did. Now, teams can only carry 165 players in their organization during the season and 175 during the offseason. To put that into perspective, last year, the numbers were 180 and 190, respectively.

That is a total of 15 roster spots in each organization effectively being removed from the equation. For those keeping track at home, that could mean a whopping 450 MiLB players that will be jobless in 2024. Teams do not always go right up to the roster limit, so the actual number will fluctuate.

No More Fliers On MiLB Depth

Each team needs players who have fought their way through the minors to reach either Triple-A or the major leagues. Sometimes, we see them make it to The Show. Drew Maggi, John Lindsey, Wynton Bernard and Guilder Rodriguez stick out above the rest. However, they are a dying breed.

You’re forgiven if none of these names ring a bell to you. Each spent years pursuing their dream before ultimately getting a cup of coffee at the game’s highest level. Now, that’s not going to be happening much more.

According to Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper, executives have told him that they’ve had to turn away veterans because there’s not enough room on their rosters.

Cooper mentioned that there are some who disagree with that approach, as there are certainly times where a player who’s close to the big leagues is more valuable than a 20-year-old non-prospect. This thought process is fading out around the league.