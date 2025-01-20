Three Prospects Who Could Help the Giants in 2025
Which Giants prospects can make a splash for the team by the Bay in 2025? Let's take a look at some of the top candidates.
The San Francisco Giants are going into the 2025 season with a renewed focus, looking to mesh the veterans they have with an incoming group of young talent. As they navigate a competitive National League West, they’ll rely on both top prospects and under-the-radar options to help elevate their production.
Let’s take a deeper look at three of the organization’s top options to make key contributions at some point in the 2025 season. We will dive into Bryce Eldridge, Carson Whisenhunt, and Trent Harris as well as some sleeper picks who could make an impact.
Bryce Eldridge: A Rising Powerhouse
In 2024, Eldridge emerged as the Giants’ top prospect and one of the top prospects in all of baseball.
At 6-foot-7, with a towering presence at the plate, Eldridge broke out with an impressive first full season, climbing from Single-A to Triple-A and finishing with an Arizona Fall League appearance.
In 519 plate appearances across four minor league levels, he slashed a stellar .289/.372/.513 with 23 home runs, 91 RBIs, and a wRC+ of 137. He also showed a decent approach with a manageable 25.4% strikeout rate and 11.4% walk rate.
Eldridge was recently voted by MLB executives as having the “best usable power” among all prospects, which excited the fanbase with his potential to launch balls into McCovey Cove.
With a tandem of LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores currently manning first base, the Giants could definitely use a production and entertainment upgrade at the position. Wade has struggled with injury, while Flores’ bat took a major step back in 2024 before he suffered a season-ending injury.
While it isn’t the biggest area of concern for a power hitter, if Eldridge can reduce the whiffs, he can unlock more of his potential as a legitimate big-league masher.
If he continues to develop and force his way up to the show in the second half of the 2025 season, Eldridge could provide a boost to a lineup hoping to be in the playoff hunt in the dog days of summer.
Carson Whisenhunt: A Promising Southpaw
Whisenhunt is currently the top-ranked arm in the system (per MLB Pipeline) and another player looking to contribute in 2025.
With a rotation full of volatility, the Giants could call him up for his big-league debut sooner rather than later. Robbie Ray is going into his first full year off of Tommy John surgery, Jordan Hicks is still transitioning into a starter (and may eventually have to move back to the ‘pen), and Justin Verlander, now 42, suffered from the injury bug throughout last year.
Armed with the fifth-best secondary pitch in the minors, according to executives, Whisenhunt’s changeup helped him dominate at home with a 2.34 ERA last season. However, he struggled to prevent runs on the road (8.31 ERA), a common challenge for pitchers competing in the extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League (PCL).
If Whisenhunt can adjust to tougher road environments, he could solidify himself as a key piece of this organization’s future. He has the potential to stabilize this staff and provide some much-needed depth as the team hopes to sneak into a Wild Card spot in 2025.
Trent Harris: A Breakout Candidate
Even though he may not be a household name, Harris’ performance in 2024 suggests he could be on the verge of being a real piece for the Giants’ bullpen. Across three levels, he posted a phenomenal 1.81 ERA in 79.2 innings while striking out 11.86 batters per nine.
Harris also showed a good ability to stay in the zone and limit damage, posting a 0.68 HR/9 and impressive 0.92 WHIP (MLB average is around 1.30). This ability, along with the elite strikeout numbers, makes him a standout bullpen prospect.
Harris features a mid-to-high 90s fastball that gets a 60 grade from some scouts, and he complements it with a solid slider and curveball combination. With all that in addition to a changeup he rarely uses, his high, athletic over-the-top arm slot and release point make his arsenal uniquely effective.
Our own Jack McMullen recently identified Harris as the organization’s most likely prospect to break camp with the big league squad out of spring training. He could slot into late-inning, high-leverage situations and could be particularly effective before or after someone with a completely opposite release point, like Tyler Rogers.
If Harris’ minor league dominance can translate to the majors, he could emerge as one of the more effective rookies throughout 2025.
Sleeper Picks
Here are a few under-the-radar picks that could contribute to the Giants in some way throughout 2025.
Wade Meckler
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|.280
|.366
|.423
While Meckler does not bring a lot of power or stellar defense, he boasts an elite hit tool. He battled injury in 2024, which brought a slight dip in production.
This is a bit of a stretch, but if Meckler can recapture what he did in 2022 and 2023, his athleticism, speed, and hit ability could be useful at some point in 2025.
Trevor McDonald
|Innings Pitched
|ERA
|Strikeouts
|309.0
|3.15
|328
McDonald has put up consistent, solid numbers throughout his five seasons in the minor leagues. He has worked as a starter and bullpen arm, which gives the organization some flexibility with using him in the upcoming 2025 season.
Carson Seymour and Carson Ragsdale
|Pitcher
|Innings Pitched
|ERA
|Strikeouts
|Carson Seymour
|362.1
|4.00
|385
|Carson Ragsdale
|267.2
|4.07
|365
Even though Seymour has around 100 more innings, both righties have put up similar numbers throughout their time in the minors.
The Giants decided to protect both of these arms from the Rule 5 draft in late November, which suggested their belief in these two contributing at some point in the near future.
Reggie Crawford
|Innings Pitched
|ERA
|strikeouts
|37.1
|2.89
|62
This one might be a long stretch, but Crawford has shown impressive strikeout numbers thanks to overpowering stuff in his small sample throughout the minors.
However, after he was seemingly fast-tracked towards the big leagues, labrum surgery significantly delayed his major league ETA. Depending on his timetable, he could be a strong left-handed bullpen option.
Wrapping It Up
The Giants’ success in 2025 will hinge on what they can get out of both established veterans and promising young talent.
Bryce Eldridge, Carson Whisenhunt, and Trent Harris all carry the potential to contribute effectively in 2025. Still, it will be up to them to perform and force their way to San Francisco before the season’s finale.
With the Giants competing in a challenging National League West, their ability to mesh young players with their established core will be critical. With a blend of high-end talent and youngsters ready for a breakout, the 2025 season could mark the beginning of something special for the team by the Bay.