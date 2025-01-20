Three Prospects Who Could Help the Giants in 2025

The San Francisco Giants are going into the 2025 season with a renewed focus, looking to mesh the veterans they have with an incoming group of young talent. As they navigate a competitive National League West, they’ll rely on both top prospects and under-the-radar options to help elevate their production.

Let’s take a deeper look at three of the organization’s top options to make key contributions at some point in the 2025 season. We will dive into Bryce Eldridge, Carson Whisenhunt, and Trent Harris as well as some sleeper picks who could make an impact.

Bryce Eldridge: A Rising Powerhouse

In 2024, Eldridge emerged as the Giants’ top prospect and one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

At 6-foot-7, with a towering presence at the plate, Eldridge broke out with an impressive first full season, climbing from Single-A to Triple-A and finishing with an Arizona Fall League appearance.