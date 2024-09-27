Just Baseball’s 2024 All-Minor League Baseball Team

Just Baseball’s No. 7 overall prospect was seen as one of the most big league-ready players in the minor leagues to begin the season, and was a driving force behind Norfolk’s tour de force offensively through the first few weeks. A broken rib in May sidelined Mayo for a couple of weeks, but he hit the ground running on a rehab assignment before maintaining his gaudy production in Triple-A through the summer. While his first taste of Major League Baseball could have gone smoother, Mayo was the top dog at the hot corner in the minor leagues and should still be regarded as a possible future star.

Other Names Considered: Andres Chaparro (WAS), Matt Shaw (CHC), Shay Whitcomb (HOU), Brayden Taylor (TB), Charles McAdoo (TOR), Cam Collier (CIN), Kyle Karros (COL), Luke Adams (MIL)

Outfield: Roman Anthony (Boston Red Sox)

2024 Stats (AA/AAA): 119 G, .291/.396/.498, 32 2B, 18 HR, 65 RBI, 21-28 SB, 14.6% BB%, 149 wRC+

Anthony will be considered a top-five prospect in baseball heading into the 2025 season by the majority of the industry, surely. Just Baseball’s No. 5 prospect at the post-draft update massacred upper level pitching in his age-20 season, logging an .894 OPS on the year. Even crazier, he actually leveled up when he got to Triple-A Worcester, slashing .344/.463/.519 in 35 games with the WooSox. Prodigious power, elite plate discipline, and a feel for both center and the corner outfield has Anthony in the conversation for the top prospect in the game.

Outfield: Chandler Simpson (Tampa Bay Rays)

2024 Stats (A+/AA): 110 G, .355/.410/.397, 16 XBH, 104-121 SB, 8.7% BB%, 8.5% K%, 141 wRC+

Chandler Simpson raced his way into history this season, becoming the first player since 2012 (both Billy Hamilton and Delino DeShields Jr.) to eclipse 100 stolen bases in a minor league season. While Simpson’s ability on the base paths stole the headlines, you have to find your way to first base to steal second. Simpson did that as well as anyone in the minors, winning the MiLB batting title by 20 points and finishing in the top 15 in on-base percentage. With elite bat-to-ball skills and high level defense in center field, Simpson’s historic season was much more eye-opening than many were expecting.