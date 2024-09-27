Just Baseball’s 2024 All-Minor League Baseball Team
Top 100 prospects, breakout mashers, and strikeout artists fill Just Baseball's All-MiLB Team for the 2024 season.
The 2024 Minor League Baseball season is officially in the books. Each season provides a new opportunity for future stars to ascend through the ranks of the minor leagues, and the ’24 campaign gave us plenty to be excited for in regards to the future of Major League Baseball, both on the mound and at the plate. From Quinn Mathews’ 200-strikeout season to Deyvison De Los Santos’ 40 home runs, here are the players that make up Just Baseball’s All-MiLB Team.
Many of the names on this All-MiLB Team, both earning the top spot and in the “Other Names Considered” category, are featured on Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects.
**Note: Factors considered aside from traditional counting statistics were age-to-level, defensive value, league-wide offensive production, and overall prospect pedrigree.**
Hitters
Catcher: Adrian Del Castillo (Arizona Diamondbacks)
2024 Stats (AAA): 105 G, .312/.399/.603, 36 2B, 26 HR, 75 RBI, 11.6% BB%, 16.9% K%, 146 wRC+
The Diamondbacks’ second round pick back in 2021 out of the University of Miami came into his own this season after slowly-but-surely climbing the ranks. Spending the entirety of the season with Triple-A Reno, Del Castillo proved to be as productive of a hitter as Minor League Baseball had to offer before earning his first big league call-up on August 6. Del Castillo’s been thrusted into more regular catching duties than initially anticipated with the slew of injuries that Gabriel Moreno has been dealing with, and has hit to a .313 clip with an .893 OPS in his first 25 big league games.
Other Names Considered: Jesus Alexander (SF), Agustin Ramirez (MIA), Eduardo Tait (PHI), Edgar Quero (CWS), Moises Ballesteros (CHC), Samuel Basallo (BAL), Blake Mitchell (KC), Dalton Rushing (LAD), Jimmy Crooks (STL), Cooper Ingle (CLE), Drake Baldwin (ATL)
First Base: Deyvison De Los Santos (Miami Marlins)
2024 Stats (AA/AAA): 137 G, .294/.343/.571, 25 2B, 40 HR, 120 RBI, 132 wRC+
While San Francisco’s Bryce Eldridge has arguably had a more compelling season from a prospect perspective (climbing from Low-A to Triple-A while sporting an .885 OPS in his age-19 season), there was no denying De Los Santos’ video game-esque 2024 campaign from this group. Sporting just the second 40-homer season since the COVID-canceled 2020 season (MJ Melendez had 41 in 2021 as a Royals prospect), De Los Santos was also the MiLB RBI leader by 10 and the only minor leaguer this season with over 300 total bases. Approach concerns aside, the Marlins’ deadline acquisition offered power production that very few can dream of, it just come’s down to the 21-year-old cutting down on his gargantuan chase rate.
Other Names Considered: Bryce Eldridge (SF), CJ Kayfus (CLE), Tyler Locklear (SEA), Tre’ Morgan (TB), Luken Baker (STL), Xavier Isaac (TB)
Second Base: Kristian Campbell (Boston Red Sox)
2024 Stats (A+/AA/AAA): 115 G, .330/.439/.558, 32 2B, 20 HR, 77 RBI, 24-32 SB, 14.3% BB%, 19.9% K%, 180 wRC+
The undisputed breakout star of the 2024 Minor League Baseball season, Campbell rocketed up prospect rankings and will, in all likelihood, be a consensus top-100 prospect on the brink of the big leagues when he reports to Spring Training next February. The swing is certainly unorthodox, but that swing produced a .330 clip with 20 home runs in three relatively pitcher-friendly environments with the patience to consistently walk at a high clip across each level.
Other Names Considered: Michael Arroyo (SEA), Nick Yorke (PIT), Juan Brito (CLE), James Triantos (CHC), Payton Eeles (MIN), Jadher Areinamo (MIL), Hao-Yu Lee (DET), Luke Keaschall (MIN)
Shortstop: Carson Williams (Tampa Bay Rays)
2024 Stats (AA): 115 G, .256/.353/.469, 20 2B, 6 3B, 20 HR, 69 RBI, 33-44 SB, 11.5% BB%, 142 wRC+
This was as tight of a decision as any in the position player grouping between Williams and Detroit’s Kevin McGonigle. When you assess the traditional offensive numbers, McGonigle may seem to have the edge with his .853 OPS between Low-A and High-A compared to Williams’ .821 OPS. However, Williams actually logged a 142 wRC+ in the uber-pitcher-friendly Southern League, while McGonigle’s season net him a 144 wRC+. With those two having essentially identical seasons when it comes to offensive value, we opted to side with an elite defender who produced as a 21-year-old in Double-A, and has the makings of one of the best prospects in the game.
Other Names Considered: Kevin McGonigle (DET), Aidan Miller (PHI), Emil Morales (LAD), Jesus Made (MIL), Welbyn Francisca (CLE), Angel Genao (CLE), Alex Freeland (LAD), Leodalis De Vries (SD), Sebastian Walcott (TEX)
Third Base: Coby Mayo (Baltimore Orioles)
2024 Stats (A+/AAA): 93 G, .293/.372/.592, 26 2B, 25 HR, 73 RBI, 10.3% BB%, 145 wRC+
Just Baseball’s No. 7 overall prospect was seen as one of the most big league-ready players in the minor leagues to begin the season, and was a driving force behind Norfolk’s tour de force offensively through the first few weeks. A broken rib in May sidelined Mayo for a couple of weeks, but he hit the ground running on a rehab assignment before maintaining his gaudy production in Triple-A through the summer. While his first taste of Major League Baseball could have gone smoother, Mayo was the top dog at the hot corner in the minor leagues and should still be regarded as a possible future star.
Other Names Considered: Andres Chaparro (WAS), Matt Shaw (CHC), Shay Whitcomb (HOU), Brayden Taylor (TB), Charles McAdoo (TOR), Cam Collier (CIN), Kyle Karros (COL), Luke Adams (MIL)
Outfield: Roman Anthony (Boston Red Sox)
2024 Stats (AA/AAA): 119 G, .291/.396/.498, 32 2B, 18 HR, 65 RBI, 21-28 SB, 14.6% BB%, 149 wRC+
Anthony will be considered a top-five prospect in baseball heading into the 2025 season by the majority of the industry, surely. Just Baseball’s No. 5 prospect at the post-draft update massacred upper level pitching in his age-20 season, logging an .894 OPS on the year. Even crazier, he actually leveled up when he got to Triple-A Worcester, slashing .344/.463/.519 in 35 games with the WooSox. Prodigious power, elite plate discipline, and a feel for both center and the corner outfield has Anthony in the conversation for the top prospect in the game.
Outfield: Chandler Simpson (Tampa Bay Rays)
2024 Stats (A+/AA): 110 G, .355/.410/.397, 16 XBH, 104-121 SB, 8.7% BB%, 8.5% K%, 141 wRC+
Chandler Simpson raced his way into history this season, becoming the first player since 2012 (both Billy Hamilton and Delino DeShields Jr.) to eclipse 100 stolen bases in a minor league season. While Simpson’s ability on the base paths stole the headlines, you have to find your way to first base to steal second. Simpson did that as well as anyone in the minors, winning the MiLB batting title by 20 points and finishing in the top 15 in on-base percentage. With elite bat-to-ball skills and high level defense in center field, Simpson’s historic season was much more eye-opening than many were expecting.
Outfield: Lazaro Montes (Seattle Mariners)
2024 Stats (A/A+): 116 G, .288/.397/.484, 21 2B, 21 HR, 105 RBI, 14.4% BB%, 138 wRC+
Montes and Eldridge were the teenage wunderkinds in Minor League Baseball this season. Montes doesn’t turn 20 years old until the end of October, but he already has an 100-RBI season and over 50 games at the High-A level under his belt. There are plenty of defensive questions, but Montes’ 2024 campaign proved that his bat is one of the most dangerous in the minor leagues.
Other Names Considered: Robert Calaz (COL), Owen Caissie (CHC), Henry Bolte (OAK), Colby Thomas (OAK), DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (MIN), Alan Roden (TOR), Cole Carrigg (COL), Alejandro Osuna (TEX), Justin Crawford (PHI), Jaison Chourio (CLE), Johnathan Rodriguez (CLE)
Pitchers
Starting Pitcher: Quinn Mathews (St. Louis Cardinals)
2024 Stats (A/A+/AA/AAA): 26 GS, 143.1 IP, 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, .179 BAA, 12.7 K/9, 3.1 BB/9
Quinn Mathews became just the second minor league pitcher since 2011 to strike out 200+ hitters in a single season, joining Brandon Pfaadt’s 2022 campaign in the Diamondbacks system. While some arms may have been a tick superior when it comes to run prevention, Mathews not only was the premier strikeout artist in Minor League Baseball, but he flipped the script entirely on his identity as a pitcher. Viewed as a pitchability lefty when the Cardinals took him out of Stanford in last year’s draft, Mathews has improved his fastball to be one of the elite offerings in the lower levels of the game, and his secondaries don’t fall far behind.
Starting Pitcher: Matt Wilkinson (Cleveland Guardians)
2024 Stats (A/A+): 24 GS, 118.2 IP, 1.90 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, .169 BAA, 13.2 K/9, 2.8 BB/9
The legend of “Tugboat” grew by the week in the front half of the minor league season, with the poor camera angle of his Low-A telecasts only feeding into the mystery. Once he got to High-A Lake County, Wilkinson’s 90 MPH fastball continued to baffle Midwest League hitters, and his low release paired with high carry on the heater made it one of the more valuable pitches in Minor League Baseball. While his stuff is nowhere near as loud as top 100 prospects, Wilkinson could very well continue to make opposing offenses scratch their heads, level by level.
Starting Pitcher: Chase Dollander (Colorado Rockies)
2024 Stats (A+/AA): 23 GS, 118.0 IP, 2.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, .215 BAA, 12.9 K/9, 3.6 BB/9
The last three seasons for Chase Dollander may very well feel like the Twilight Zone ride at Disney World. After showcasing front-line starter stuff during his Sophomore year at Tennessee in 2022, first inning issues and a bit more damage against him in the SEC slightly dinged his draft position in 2023. 2024, however, marked Dollander’s resurgence as a pitching prospect. On the back of his 70 grade fastball, the Rockies right-hander carved his way through High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford, and truly has the makings of the future front-line starter that he projected to be as a college Sophomore.
Starting Pitcher: Sean Sullivan (Colorado Rockies)
2024 Stats (A+/AA): 21 GS, 115.1 IP, 9-2, 2.11 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, .212 BAA, 9.8 K/9, 1.2 BB/9
Sullivan is the mind-melter of Minor League Baseball. The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon rode a high-80s fastball to a second round selection last year by Colorado, and he leveled up when he got into professional baseball. Sullivan flashed elite fastball command this season, logging a 125/15 K/BB ratio. His cross-fire delivery and unicorn heater characteristics could very well take Sullivan into the Rockies rotation as soon as next summer.
Starting Pitcher: Caden Dana (Los Angeles Angels)
2024 Stats (AA): 23 GS, 135.2 IP, 2.52 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, .184 BAA, 9.8 K/9, 2.6 BB/9
Although Dana’s first taste of Major League Baseball didn’t go as swimmingly as the Angels may have hoped, the right-hander dominated the Southern League before the 20-year-old had his contract selected in September. Seven of Dana’s starts in Double-A lasted 7.0 innings or more, and three of them took him through at least 8.0 innings. Dana’s mid-90s fastball and strong 6-foot-4 frame have him looking like the surefire top pitching prospect in the Angels organization with the chance at becoming a reliable mid-to-back end starter.
Starting Pitcher: Noah Schultz (Chicago White Sox)
2024 Stats (A+/AA): 23 GS, 88.1 IP, 2.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, .196 BAA, 11.7 K/9, 2.4 BB/9
While Schultz’s innings total was considerably less than some of the other names considered, his near-mastery of the Southern League solidified Schultz as the top left-handed pitching prospect in Minor League Baseball. This was certainly an age-to-level case for the newly-turned 21-year-old, as his sub-1.00 WHIP and sub-.200 BAA were some of the best marks in all of baseball, regardless of level. The repeatability of the 6-foot-9 Schultz’s mechanics is astounding, and he is surely looking at an MLB debut in 2025.
Other Names Considered: Brandon Sproat (NYM), Jonah Tong (NYM), Travis Sykora (WAS), Jaden Hamm (DET), Emiliano Teodo (TEX), Bubba Chandler (PIT), Thomas Harrington (PIT), Carlson Reed (PIT), David Davalillo (TEX), Brad Lord (WAS), Ian Seymour (TB), Trevor Martin (TB), Yoniel Curet (TB), Brody Hopkins (TB), Jackson Jobe (DET), Zebby Matthews (MIN), Tink Hence (STL), Thomas White (MIA), Mason Adams (CWS), Doug Nikhazy (CLE), George Klassen (LAA), Michael Morales (SEA)
Relief Pitcher: Craig Yoho (Milwaukee Brewers)
2024 Stats (A+/AA/AAA): 48 G, 10 SV, 57.2 IP, 0.94 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, .151 BAA, 15.8 K/9, 3.6 BB/9, 0 HR Allowed (238 Batters Faced)
Yoho’s changeup is undoubtedly one of, if not the best pitch in all of Minor League Baseball. The 24-year-old does his best Devin Williams impression with an “Airbender”-style offering, pairing it with a slider that creates as much horizontal separation as any two-pitch mix in the game. After starting his college career at the University of Houston, the former Indiana Hoosier logged his first pitching appearance at the college level in 2023, and the Brewers may have found a future closer in the eighth round in that very same year.
Relief Pitcher: Grant Holman (Oakland Athletics)
2024 Stats (AA/AAA): 40 G, 48.2 IP, 0.55 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, .154 BAA, 10.0 K/9, 4.1 BB/9, 0.2 HR/9
Another 24-year-old, Holman dismantled Double-A and Triple-A hitters before earning a big league call-up in mid-August. The former college first baseman at Cal certainly looks the part, and his lively fastball from his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame exemplifies bully ball. While the command of all three pitches in his arsenal could use a bit of refinement, his .154 BAA in nearly 50 innings is absolutely ludicrous.
Relief Pitcher: Edgardo Henriquez (Los Angeles Dodgers)
2024 Stats (AA): 43 G, 5 GS, 53.0 IP, 2.72 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, .188 BAA, 14.9 K/9, 4.9 BB/9, 0.3 HR/9
Rising from Low-A Rancho Cucamonga to the big leagues with the Dodgers is alone enough to land you on this list. Add in the fact that Henriquez is the premier fireballer in Minor League Baseball with a fastball that has gotten up to 104 MPH on several occasions, and his presence on this list is an absolute no-brainer. The 22-year-old strikeout artist is quickly becoming appointment television.
Other Names Considered: Keyshawn Askew (TB), Zach Agnos (COL), Luis Peralta (COL), Nico Zeglin (CHC), Troy Taylor (SEA), Matt Cronin (WAS), Walter Pennington (TEX), Evan Sisk (KC)