Four Underrated Blue Jays Prospects to Keep an Eye on in 2024

FanGraphs and their model show that the Toronto Blue Jays enter the 2024 season with the 23rd-ranked farm system across the Major Leagues.

Over the past few years, the Jays’ front office has traded away numerous top prospects such as Simeon Woods-Richardson, Austin Martin, and Gunnar Hoglund but have seen some of their higher-drafted players struggle to adjust in the pro rankings.

These aspects have impacted the Jays prospect rankings as the club has used some depth to add to the big league roster for postseason aspirations, which have come up short so far.

Heading into a new season, the Blue Jays have a smorgasbord of infield depth waiting for an opportunity but lack starting pitching depth outside of a few solid candidates. The club does have some interesting arms further down in the Minor Leagues but they still have years of development to go before coming close to knocking on the big league door.