Toronto Blue Jays Top 15 Prospects For 2024
Headlined by one of the premier left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, the competitive Blue Jays have young reinforcements at the ready.
The Toronto Blue Jays have entered each of the last few seasons with lofty big league expectations, and have unfortunately fallen short of those expectations each go around. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what has gone sideways up north, but with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette set to hit the open market after the 2025 season and with Kevin Gausman, George Springer, Daulton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk just a year behind them, the next two seasons may be their last opportunities in their contention window before they have to make some massive decisions.
The good news for Ross Atkins and the rest of the front office is that they have several top 100 prospects that are knocking on the door of the big leagues, headlined by arguably the best left-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball in Ricky Tiedemann. With Tiedemann as close as he is and bats like Orelvis Martinez and Addison Barger already having large Triple-A samples under their belts, there seem to be several excellent internal options should manager John Schneider deem upgrades necessary.
1. Ricky Tiedemann – LHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 3rd Round (85) – TOR – 2021 | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|60/70
|55/60
|45/45
|60
One of the most talented pitching prospects in the minors, Tiedemann has the potential for three plus pitches along with decent command. It’s all about durability for the southpaw.
Arsenal
Throwing from a low arm slot, Tiedemann generates a ton of arm speed allowing his already impressive arsenal to play up. The southpaw has three impressive offerings but the combination of his plus fastball and plus changeup has helped him carve up more experienced hitters.
Tiedemann’s fastball sits 94-96 MPH, topping at 99 MPH with plenty of ride and arm-side run. The pitch really jumps out of his hand from the low release point and gets on hitters quickly. Tiedemann maintains his arm speed really well with his plus changeup, making it really difficult to differentiate out of his hand. The change sits in the mid 80s with roughly 18 inches of arm-side fade.
His sweeper has started to emerge as his best out pitch in 2022 and he started to favor it far more than his changeup in 2023. The pitch features sharp break in the low 80s. Tiedemann gained confidence in the pitch as the year went on, dominating hitters to the tune of a .140 batting average with a swinging strike rate of 22% in 2023.
A big guy at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Tiedemann can struggle at times to sync up his mechanics, but has has a decent feel for his entire arsenal giving him a chance for average command. His stuff is so good that he can succeed in a rotation with fringy command.
Outlook
Tiedemann easily could’ve debuted in 2023 had arm flare ups not taken him off course over the last couple seasons. It was extremely encouraging to see Tiedemann start to handle a more significant workload in the back half of 2023, even if the results were a bit more sporadic than 2022.
With three plus pitches from the left side, Tiedemann has the stuff to be a frontline arm if healthy. Unfortunately, health has been a challenge for the talented southpaw.
2. Orelvis Martinez – 3B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.5M – 2018 (TOR) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/60
|55/60
|45/45
|35/45
|55
There have never been any doubts about Martinez’s power, but an improved approach and contact rates have him fending off the prospect fatigue.
Offense
Though still quite noisy in the box, Martinez has made some adjustments to improve his consistency contact wise and use the whole field a bit more. He starts more stacked on his back side with more of a pronounced coil in his load that has helped him stay on the baseball longer. Though he still likes to pull, Martinez previously sold out for pull side power, often stepping in the bucket and spinning off of spin or soft stuff away.
After posting an OPS under .600 against breaking balls in 2022, Martinez is up over .800 against such pitches in 2023. His improved body control has also helped him put up bigger exit velocities, seeing a two-tick jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity at 106 MPH.
With two strikes, Martinez spreads out and eliminates his stride, relying on a coil for his load and letting his natural bat speed do the work. He boasts a zone contact rate of 88% with two strikes, showcasing just how well his hands work when his body does not take him out of his swing.
On top of his swing improvements, Martinez has cut his chase rate by around 5% in 2023, walking at the highest clip of his professional career. Changeups have specifically been an an Achilles’ heel for Martinez, but with drastic improvements against breaking balls and his overall approach, there’s a ton to be excited about with the direction of the Blue Jays prospect.
Defense/Speed
A fringy defender no matter where you stick him on the left side of the infield, Martinez best profiles at third base. His plus arm is a big help, but his actions are shaky. He has the tools to develop into an average defender at third base if he can clean up his footwork and glove work some. Martinez is an average runner at best.
Outlook
Martinez launched 30 home runs in 118 games at the Double-A level in 2022, but his frustrating approach and whiff concerns weighed down his prospect stock. One of the top talents in the 2018 IFA class, it feels like he has been around forever, but with 2020’s COVID cancelled season, Martinez’s age-21 season in 2023 was just his third full season.
Tangible adjustments in the box have improved contact rates, drastically improved walk rates and created a more appealing spray chart, as Martinez is starting to provide some optimism that he can hit enough to reach his 30 home run potential.
3. Arjun Nimmala – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (20), 2023 (TOR) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/55
|40/55
|55/50
|50/60
|55
Few prospects enjoyed more helium heading into the 2023 draft than Nimmala. One of the youngest players in the class, his present bat speed and projectable frame has evaluators dreaming on what could be.
Offense
Already boasting plus bat speed, Nimmala has an advanced swing for his age and does not get cheated. He consistently gets himself in a position to get his “A” swing off with a good feel for the the strike zone. Nimmala already does a good job of driving the ball in the air with authority and has a chance to develop above average game power or better as he fills out.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner with good footwork and range at shortstop, Nimmala has the arm strength to stick at the position with the actions to be a good defender there. Though he does not record the best home-to-first times, Nimmala is a good runner overall.
Outlook
Looks have been limited at Nimmala, but he has made a huge leap both physically and in his all-around game over the last year have the Blue Jays excited about what the rest of his development could look like. With the ability to stick at short and exciting power potential, the arrow is pointed upwards for Nimmala.
4. Addison Barger – 3B/OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 6th Round (176), 2018 (TOR) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|50/55
|45/45
|45/45
|55
Drafted as a shortstop, Barger saw much more action at third base and right field in Triple-A. While that puts more pressure on his bat, he has enough pop to carry a 3B/RF profile with improving swing decisions.
Offense
Starting upright with his hands high and just over his head, Barger pulls his hands back in tandem with a big leg kick with his knee getting up to his waist. He really swings for damage, getting his most violent swing off often, but possesses a better feel to hit than expected with such loud moves and a violent swing.
Barger controls his body well, demonstrating plenty of barrel accuracy, really breaking through in that department in his big 2022 campaign. His overall contact rate of 75% and zone contact rate of 85% in 2023 were both the highest marks of his career. Despite his exit velocities jumping multiple ticks, a flatter swing path hampered his game power. Barger saw his average launch angle on hard hit balls cut in half from 2022 to 2023, explaining the more than 100 point drop in slugging percentage between the two seasons.
With the improvements bat to ball wise, There’s comfortably above average power in the tank.
An aggressive hitter through most of his professional career, Barger cut his chase rate under 30% for the first time, resulting in his highest walk rate at any stop (13%). There’s potential for average hit and above average power from the left side, complemented by an improving approach.
Defense/Speed
Limited range has resulted in Barger seeing less action at shortstop in favor of third base and right field where his double plus arm plays well. Despite seeing his first action in the outfield of his professional career in 2023, Barger looked relatively comfortable, taking pretty good routes and covering enough ground. His arm was an asset immediately, providing highlight-worthy outfield assists.
He has the goods to be an average defender at the hot corner if he can clean his actions up some. There’s a tendency to sit back on balls, resulting in tough hops that can eat him up. He is accurate with his big arm, rarely making a throwing error. An average runner, Barger is not much of a factor on the base paths but is not a negative either.
Outlook
On the surface, 2023 was a bit of a let down after slashing .308/.378/.555 across three levels the season prior, but the underlying batted ball data and relative comfort in right field was encouraging. His steady splits and added defensive versatility increase his likelihood of becoming a regular, as does his improved swing decisions. Above average offense and the ability to play multiple spots could make Barger an above average regular.
5. Adam Macko – LHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 7th Round (216), 2019 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|55/60
|50/55
|40/50
|40/45
|55
Acquired in the Teoscar Hernandez trade, Macko’s fastball ticked up to complement a pair of quality breaking balls. If he can refine his command and stay on track with his increased workload, there’s a big leaguer starter here.
Arsenal
Not only did Macko eclipse 80 innings for the first time in his career in 2023, but his velocity actually increased as the season progressed, averaging 95 mph over his final four starts (average was 93 mph prior). Averaging 18 inches of induced vertical break from a below average release height, Macko’s fastball features above average carry and quality whiff numbers.
Both of his breaking balls tunnel well off of his fastball, particularly his upper 70s curveball with impressive depth. The pitch flashes plus and was a good weapon against both-handed hitters who hit a combined .175 against it.
His cutterish slider flashed above average much more frequently in the second half of the season as he threw it in the mid 80s rather than the low 80s. It was particularly effective against left-handed hitters, diving under barrels when he throws it in the bottom half of the zone.
Rounding out Macko’s arsenal is a changeup that has the chance to be a solid fourth offering. It features good arm side fade, but his command of the pitch was inconsistent.
Outlook
After battling some injuries in 2022, Macko put together a healthy campaign with his new organization while seeing his stuff tick up as the season progressed. Including a postseason start, Macko closed out the season allowing just four hits and one earned run in 20 innings of work while striking out 31. It’s likely not a coincidence that in each those four starts he averaged over 94.5 mph with his fastball for the first time in his career.
He will need to fill up the zone a bit more consistently, but with a fastball that is now above average and three viable secondaries, Macko could develop into a quality starter. If the command stalls or health becomes an issue, he has the stuff to be a quality left-handed reliever.
6. Chad Dallas – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (121), 2021 (TOR) | ETA: 2024
|Fastball
|Cutter
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|50/50
|60/60
|50/55
|30/40
|45/50
|50+
Dallas took a big step forward with his stuff in 2023 and the results followed. He has an intriguing pitch mix paired with command that has steadily improved as well.
Arsenal
Utilizing a five pitch mix, Dallas can attack hitters in a myriad of ways, with his two quality breaking balls serving as his put away pitches. He threw his plus slider more than his fastball in 2023, going to it nearly 40% of the time. Though it’s a sweeper shape, Dallas has found success with the pitch against lefties as well thanks to his command of the pitch and the late action.
His fastball mostly sits 93-95 mph, decent carry from a slightly lower release height. His low 90s cutter can be subject to some hard contact, but is also a very useful pitch for him, especially to lefties who he will freeze through the back door or tie up inside.
A pitch that has continued to get better and is now flashing above average is Dallas’s low 80s curveball. He has made it more distinct from his slider now, with good depth and downward bite. The changeup lags behind the rest of the arsenal for Dallas, only throwing it around 5% of the time with minimal success in 2023. With his cutter and curveball as well as the strong slider numbers against lefties, his changeup development is not as important.
Outlook
There may not be an arm in the Blue Jays system with more helium over the last year than Chad Dallas. His slider gives him a plus offering along with three more pitches that can at least be big league average. The former fourth round pick has the pitch mix and developing command to be a back end starter.
7. Leo Jimenez – SS – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $825K, 2017 (TOR) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|45/45
|35/35
|45/45
|50/50
|50
Good contact skills and a sure-handed glove at shortstop make Jimenez a high probability big leaguer. His below average power and average speed limits his upside though.
Offense
Starting crouched, Jimenez utilizes a big leg kick that he starts early and times well. He is quick and compact to the ball with short levers, boasting a contact rate of 80% and in-zone contact rate of 87%. Being that his swing is more geared for line drives and his frame is rather compact, Jimenez produces just fringy power.
That said, 2023 was his first season with a slugging percentage in the 400s, coinciding with a 2 mph jump in average exit velocity. Jimenez is also a patient hitter, running a chase rate around 20%. Nothing jumps off of the page offensively, but Jimenez has the ability to get on base at a decent clip and add in around 10 homers and a fair amount of doubles.
Defense/Speed
Jimenez has the chops to play shortstop regularly, with good hands and solid footwork. His throwing accuracy can be a bit inconsistent, especially when throwing from different angles, but he is at least an average defender at shortstop. An average runner, Jimenez is an opportunistic base stealer at best.
Outlook
A high-floor infielder, Jimenez is not all that different from Santiago Espinal, aside from the ability to play shortstop at a higher level which is fairly important for the average bat, defensively versatile types that they are. He battled injuries for much of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, playing a career-high 94 games in 2023 between Double-A and Triple-A.
Added to the Blue Jays 40 man roster after the 2023 season, Jimenez is a high probability big leaguer who probably lacks the impact to be an everyday shortstop. That said, he does not turn 23 years old until after the 2024 season starts and is coming off of the best season of his professional career.
8. Enmanuel Bonilla – OF – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $4.1M, 2023 (TOR) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|40/55
|35/50
|50/50
|40/50
|50+
A big ticket IFA, Bonilla set the Blue Jays franchise record with his $4.1 million bonus with scouts raving about his offensive upside.
Offense
Starting stacked on his back side, Bonilla features a medium sized leg kick and minimal hand movement. He is still learning to control his lower half and can unravel prematurely (recognizing spin is a factor as well), but his hands are pretty adjustable. If the pitch recognition and body control improve, there’s reason to believe Bonilla can develop into at least an average hitter thanks to his feel for the barrel.
Reaching exit velocities as high as 108 mph prior to his 18th birthday, Bonilla has more room to fill out and projects to grow into above average power. He can be a bit aggressive, but Bonilla improved in this regard as he compiled more at bats. Though it’s extremely early for Bonilla, he has the potential to blend an average hit tool or better with above average power.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Bonilla gets by in centerfield right now, though a move to a corner could be in the cards as the projectable teenager continues to fill out. He has a good arm and the offensive profile that could handle a corner. He is not much of a threat to steal bases.
Outlook
It was a solid pro debut for Bonilla in the Dominican Summer League, showcasing flashes of what made him the fourth highest paid international free agent in a loaded 2023 class. Like most teenage hitters, he will need to improve his ability to recognize spin, but his feel to hit stood out above his peers with more impact to dream on. Bonilla has the goods to be an above average big league outfielder if it all comes together.
9. Josh Kasevich – SS – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (176), 2018 (TOR) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|40/40
|30/35
|45/45
|50/50
|50
Arguably the best hit-tool in the Jays system, Kasevich does not provide a whole lot else but can stick at short.
Offense
A contact-oriented hitter, Kasevich deploys a simple operation in the box, sinking into his back side with a small hovering stride that he starts early. With minimal hand movement as well, Kasevich is consistently on time which helps him post elite contact rates (91% in zone contact) and run a chase rate below 20%.
His average exit velocity of 88 mph is actually right there with the MLB average, but his swing path is quite flat, resulting in most of his hardest hit balls being into the ground. Kasevich posted a 53% ground ball rate and average hard hit launch angle of just 1.5° in 2023.
Though his offensive ceiling is limited, the feel for the barrel, timing in the box and approach are all impressive. He sprays balls all over the field with at least gap to gap power.
Defense/Speed
Kasevich is defensively versatile with great hands and good actions. His arm is average at best, but he gets the ball out quick and is comfortable throwing from different angles. His instincts and internal clock compensate for the fringy arm and range, likely projecting best as a utility infielder who can plug in at shortstop with little issue. He’d be a plus defender at second base. Though he is not a great runner, Kasevich is savvy on the base paths.
Outlook
Similar to Leo Jimenez, there’s not much discrepancy between Kasevich’s ceiling in floor. He is a high probability big league bench piece who will have to really hit to carve out an everyday role. His patience in the box and ability to draw free passes helps, but with below average power, the most likely outcome is a utility infielder or high-end bench piece.
10. Brandon Barriera – LHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (23), 2022 (TOR) | ETA: 2027
|Fastball
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|60/70
|40/45
|30/40
|40/50
|50
A first round pick in 2022, Barriera put on some bad weight and battled injuries in 2023. He possesses some good stuff and can be tough to square up from his arm slot, but conditioning and health will be important Barriera.
Working from a three-quarters arm slot, Barriera’s stuff works will horizontally, with a good cut fastball and great slider. The cut fastball averages 92-94 mph with some late dive under barrels, helping him pick up plenty of ground balls. It can be a comfortably above average pitch.
His best offering is his sweepy slider in the low 80s that plays well from his release point and off of his cut fastball. He picked up a swinging strike rate over 20% on the pitch in 2023, garnering uncomfortable swings from both lefties and righties.
Barriera’s arsenal is a work in progress beyond his two lead offerings with a curveball he will occasionally mix and blends with his slider and in a nascent changeup that he has thrown only a handful of times in games.
Outlook
Though the results were solid in Barriera’s 20 1/3 innings of work in 2023, it was a disappointing year for the first round pick with a three separate arm flareups and a body that has backed up. That said, it was only age 19 season and his slider is a big league offering.
If Barriera’s durability issues continue, a move to the bullpen would likely make sense where he could bully left-handed hitters with his cut fastball, slider combo. There’s still plenty of time for Barriera to build up and potentially prove that he can handle a starter’s workload, but he will need to do that in addition to developing a third offering.
11. Juaron Watts-Brown – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (89), 2023 (TOR) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|60/60
|45/55
|30/40
|35/45
|50
A good athlete on the mound, Watts-Brown was a multi-sport athlete in high school and is both physical and projectable. He enjoyed a big year as a redshirt freshman at Long Beach State before transferring to Oklahoma State where he struck out 33% of batters but also battled command issues (13% walk rate).
His slider flashes plus, along with a fastball that features good characteristics that help it pick up some whiff at the top of the zone with room for potentially more velocity. His curveball flashes above average, giving him a much needed third offering that can be useful against both lefties and righties. With his changeup far behind the other trio of pitches, the development of his curveball will be important to monitor. He will need to make a leap command wise to stick as a starter, but he is still a very raw arm.
12. Landen Maroudis – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (121), 2023 (TOR) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Changeup
|Slider
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|50/60
|40/50
|35/45
|40/50
|50
A fourth round pick in 2023, Maraudis signed for late second round money ($1.5 million) to forego his commitment to NC State. He was a two way player in high school, with impressive athleticism at shortstop for his larger frame. Maroudis’s fastball features some both ride and run in the low 90s that allows it to play at all four quadrants when he is commanding it.
His best pitch is his changeup in the low 80s that flashes plus with late dive to his arm side. He will mix in two breaking balls that are a work in progress with the slider flashing average. Set to make his pro debut in 2024, Maraudis has the athleticism and frame to dream on more, but for now, he projects as a back end arm.
13. Spencer Horwitz – 1B – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 24th Round (717), 2019 (TOR) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|45/45
|40/45
|45/45
|45/45
|45
Great bat to ball skills and an advanced approach have resulted in strong numbers at almost every stop for Horwitz. Though the power is fringy, especially for a first baseman, Horwitz finds the gaps consistently, compiling 32 doubles in 122 games between Triple-A and MLB.
He walked more than he struck out in Triple-A, though he struggled against southpaws posting an OPS of just .685. He mashed righties to an OPS above 1.000, giving him the potential for a bulk platoon role, but his defensive limitations put a lot of pressure on the bat.
14. Kendry Rojas – LHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $215K – 2020 (TOR) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|40/50
|40/50
|45+
A long-limbed southpaw with a smooth delivery from an over-the-top slot, Rojas possesses a decent three pitch mix. His fastball will get on hitters a bit more quickly than they expect thanks to his above average extension and high spin rates. His slider is his best pitch in the low 80s and was effective to both lefties and rigthies in 2023, though his command of it could be a bit more consistent. He started throwing a splitter, flashing as an average third offering.
Rojas took a step forward in his second stint of Low-A, pitching to a 3.75 ERA in 84 innings of work. Nothing jumps out with his arsenal, but the splitter could be a nice development that could work well off of his fastball from his over-the-top slot. Lacking a plus pitch, he will need to prove that he can avoid hard contact against stronger competition.
15. Connor Cooke – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 10th Round (302), 2021 (TOR) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|65/65
|40/45
|35/40
|45
A high-probability late-inning arm, Cooke’s nasty fastball, slider combination gave hitters fits, boasting a 40% strikeout rate across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. His mid 90s fastball features good carry from his high three-quarters release. His borderline double plus slider plays really well off of the fastball and from his release point. It’s a sweeper at 82-85 mph averaging more than 17 inches of horizontal break. He will mix in a fringy changeup to lefties as well.
Cooke’s command likely needs to improve slightly, but he projects as a solid high-leverage relief option with his quality of stuff and intensity on the mound.
Other Names to Watch
Jace Bohrofen – OF – (Low-A): A physical left-handed hitter at 6’2″ and 205 pounds, Bohrofen was Toronto’s sixth round pick last year out of the University of Arkansas. After slashing .318/.436/.612 (1.048 OPS) in 60 games with the Razorbacks last spring, Bohrofen got off to a hot start in his professional career, slashing .299/.443/.636 (1.080 OPS) with seven home runs in 24 games between the Complex and Low-A Dunedin. If the power continues to show like it did in 2023 (23 HR in 84 games between college and pro ball), Bohrofen can blossom into a corner outfield slugger down the road.
Dasan Brown – OF – (High-A): A native Canadian, Brown is one of the fastest men in all of professional baseball. He was tabbed to represent Canada in last year’s World Baseball Classic strictly because of his wheels, and understandably so; Brown has swiped more than 20 bags in each of the last three seasons. However, he saw a massive dip in the on-base department in 2023, going from a .383 OBP in 2022 to a .309 OBP last season. For a guy without much pop at all and more whiff than you’d expect, a knack for getting on-base is vital. Brown will need to bounce back in his age-22 season in 2024, presumably in New Hampshire.
Cam Eden – OF – (Triple-A): Much like Brown, Eden is an absolute speed demon, with even more stolen bases to show for himself. The former Cal Golden Bear has been utterly insane on the base paths, swiping: 30 bases in 32 attempts in 2021, 36 in 41 attempts in 2022, and a gaudy 53 in 57 attempts last year in Triple-A. What helps the 25-year old even more in his ability to see pitches, running a walk rate just shy of 10%. Aptly nicknamed “Kachow,” Toronto’s Lightning McQueen-equivalent could very well have a Jarrod Dyson/Terrance Gore role in his future.
Mason Fluharty – LHP – (Double-A): The 22-year-old Fluharty was an under-slot selection by the Blue Jays in the fifth round back in 2022 out of Liberty, in large part because they thought they were getting a strikeout artist that could climb quickly through their affiliates’ bullpens. That still seems to be the case in 2024, with Fluharty likely opening the season in Buffalo after spending the majority of last season in Double-A. While he may only reach the low 90s with his fastball, Fluharty has both a cutter and sweeper that make lefty-lefty matchups miserable for hitters.
Rafael Lantigua – UTIL – (Triple-A): Lantigua has climbed step-by-step since he debuted with the Blue Jays’ DSL team in 2019, spending the entirety of last season with Triple-A Buffalo. The 25-year-old impressed mightily as a mainstay in the Bisons’ outfield, slashing .305/.425/.469 with 40 doubles and 28 stolen bases in 129 games. While Lantigua has inconsistently drawn walks over the course of his minor league career, his 17% walk rate last year was far-and-away the most prolific clip of his career. He logged appearances in all three outfield spots, third base, shortstop, and second base last year, making Lantigua a viable utility option as soon as Opening Day.
Damiano Palmegiani – 1B – (Triple-A): Palmegiani is a citizen of the world, having been born in Caracas, Venezuela but moving to Surrey, British Columbia when he was a child. The Blue Jays first took Palmegiani at the end of the 2018 draft out of the Vauxhall Academy of Baseball in Alberta, but his baseball journey took him to Cal State Northridge before transferring to the College of Southern Nevada. Toronto again took him in the 14th round in 2021, and Palmegiani has mashed ever since. Across the last two seasons, Palmegiani has clubbed 47 home runs, ripped 58 doubles and logged an OPS just under .830 as he’s climbed from Low-A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo (all while never walking at a less than 10% clip). After six more home runs in 22 games in the Arizona Fall League a couple months ago, the Jays could believe that they have a big league corner infield bat that can be a middle-of-the-order threat on their hands.
Alan Roden – OF – (Double-A): The 24-year-old Roden was the Jays’ third round pick in 2022 after a stellar collegiate career at Creighton that resulted in BIG EAST Co-Player of the Year honors. After a sub-par start to his professional career in Low-A in 2022, Roden slashed .317/.431/.459 with more walks than strikeouts last year between High-A and Double-A. He may never become a home run threat (he hit just 10 in 115 games in 2023), but his 29 doubles hint at some gap-to-gap pop to go along with his wheels and baserunning acumen (Roden stole 24 bases in 28 attempts last year). Inability and lack of opportunity to play center field dock his prospect stock, but Roden’s 12% K-Rate may be his consistent trump card.
Dahian Santos – RHP – (High-A): Santos is a 21-year-old right-hander that is nowhere close to a finished product physically, but he has put up gaudy enough strikeout numbers to make him a name to watch. Santos was limited to just under 50 innings with High-A Vancouver this past season, but his solid 27.2% K-Rate was the lowest it’s been at any stop he’s thrown more than five innings at. However, his 13% walk rate was on par with where he’s been at each stop, heightening his reliever risk. Still, his athletic frame and delivery produce a low 90s heater and a sweeping slider that have caused lower level hitters fits for each of the last two years.
Yosver Zulueta – RHP – (Triple-A): Zulueta is a name that many casual prospect followers may know, having appeared in each of the last two All-Star Futures Games. While he’s been tabbed to head to LA and Seattle, Zulueta does not project as a can’t-miss arm that will factor into Toronto’s rotation. The newly-turned 26-year-old has a heavy heater in the mid 90s and a hard slider, and that combination has limited opponents to a .215 BAA in his minor league career. However, Zulueta issues 45 free passes in 64.0 IP this past season in Buffalo, all but solidifying his reliever identity.