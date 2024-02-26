Toronto Blue Jays Top 15 Prospects For 2024

His slider flashes plus, along with a fastball that features good characteristics that help it pick up some whiff at the top of the zone with room for potentially more velocity. His curveball flashes above average, giving him a much needed third offering that can be useful against both lefties and righties. With his changeup far behind the other trio of pitches, the development of his curveball will be important to monitor. He will need to make a leap command wise to stick as a starter, but he is still a very raw arm.

12. Landen Maroudis – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (121), 2023 (TOR) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Changeup Slider Curveball COMMAND FV 50/55 50/60 40/50 35/45 40/50 50

A fourth round pick in 2023, Maraudis signed for late second round money ($1.5 million) to forego his commitment to NC State. He was a two way player in high school, with impressive athleticism at shortstop for his larger frame. Maroudis’s fastball features some both ride and run in the low 90s that allows it to play at all four quadrants when he is commanding it.

His best pitch is his changeup in the low 80s that flashes plus with late dive to his arm side. He will mix in two breaking balls that are a work in progress with the slider flashing average. Set to make his pro debut in 2024, Maraudis has the athleticism and frame to dream on more, but for now, he projects as a back end arm.

13. Spencer Horwitz – 1B – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 24th Round (717), 2019 (TOR) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 45/45 40/45 45/45 45/45 45

Great bat to ball skills and an advanced approach have resulted in strong numbers at almost every stop for Horwitz. Though the power is fringy, especially for a first baseman, Horwitz finds the gaps consistently, compiling 32 doubles in 122 games between Triple-A and MLB.

He walked more than he struck out in Triple-A, though he struggled against southpaws posting an OPS of just .685. He mashed righties to an OPS above 1.000, giving him the potential for a bulk platoon role, but his defensive limitations put a lot of pressure on the bat.

14. Kendry Rojas – LHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $215K – 2020 (TOR) | ETA: 2026

Fastball SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 50/55 40/50 40/50 45+

A long-limbed southpaw with a smooth delivery from an over-the-top slot, Rojas possesses a decent three pitch mix. His fastball will get on hitters a bit more quickly than they expect thanks to his above average extension and high spin rates. His slider is his best pitch in the low 80s and was effective to both lefties and rigthies in 2023, though his command of it could be a bit more consistent. He started throwing a splitter, flashing as an average third offering.

Rojas took a step forward in his second stint of Low-A, pitching to a 3.75 ERA in 84 innings of work. Nothing jumps out with his arsenal, but the splitter could be a nice development that could work well off of his fastball from his over-the-top slot. Lacking a plus pitch, he will need to prove that he can avoid hard contact against stronger competition.

15. Connor Cooke – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 10th Round (302), 2021 (TOR) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/55 65/65 40/45 35/40 45

A high-probability late-inning arm, Cooke’s nasty fastball, slider combination gave hitters fits, boasting a 40% strikeout rate across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. His mid 90s fastball features good carry from his high three-quarters release. His borderline double plus slider plays really well off of the fastball and from his release point. It’s a sweeper at 82-85 mph averaging more than 17 inches of horizontal break. He will mix in a fringy changeup to lefties as well.

Cooke’s command likely needs to improve slightly, but he projects as a solid high-leverage relief option with his quality of stuff and intensity on the mound.

Other Names to Watch

Jace Bohrofen – OF – (Low-A): A physical left-handed hitter at 6’2″ and 205 pounds, Bohrofen was Toronto’s sixth round pick last year out of the University of Arkansas. After slashing .318/.436/.612 (1.048 OPS) in 60 games with the Razorbacks last spring, Bohrofen got off to a hot start in his professional career, slashing .299/.443/.636 (1.080 OPS) with seven home runs in 24 games between the Complex and Low-A Dunedin. If the power continues to show like it did in 2023 (23 HR in 84 games between college and pro ball), Bohrofen can blossom into a corner outfield slugger down the road.

Dasan Brown – OF – (High-A): A native Canadian, Brown is one of the fastest men in all of professional baseball. He was tabbed to represent Canada in last year’s World Baseball Classic strictly because of his wheels, and understandably so; Brown has swiped more than 20 bags in each of the last three seasons. However, he saw a massive dip in the on-base department in 2023, going from a .383 OBP in 2022 to a .309 OBP last season. For a guy without much pop at all and more whiff than you’d expect, a knack for getting on-base is vital. Brown will need to bounce back in his age-22 season in 2024, presumably in New Hampshire.

Cam Eden – OF – (Triple-A): Much like Brown, Eden is an absolute speed demon, with even more stolen bases to show for himself. The former Cal Golden Bear has been utterly insane on the base paths, swiping: 30 bases in 32 attempts in 2021, 36 in 41 attempts in 2022, and a gaudy 53 in 57 attempts last year in Triple-A. What helps the 25-year old even more in his ability to see pitches, running a walk rate just shy of 10%. Aptly nicknamed “Kachow,” Toronto’s Lightning McQueen-equivalent could very well have a Jarrod Dyson/Terrance Gore role in his future.

Mason Fluharty – LHP – (Double-A): The 22-year-old Fluharty was an under-slot selection by the Blue Jays in the fifth round back in 2022 out of Liberty, in large part because they thought they were getting a strikeout artist that could climb quickly through their affiliates’ bullpens. That still seems to be the case in 2024, with Fluharty likely opening the season in Buffalo after spending the majority of last season in Double-A. While he may only reach the low 90s with his fastball, Fluharty has both a cutter and sweeper that make lefty-lefty matchups miserable for hitters.

Rafael Lantigua – UTIL – (Triple-A): Lantigua has climbed step-by-step since he debuted with the Blue Jays’ DSL team in 2019, spending the entirety of last season with Triple-A Buffalo. The 25-year-old impressed mightily as a mainstay in the Bisons’ outfield, slashing .305/.425/.469 with 40 doubles and 28 stolen bases in 129 games. While Lantigua has inconsistently drawn walks over the course of his minor league career, his 17% walk rate last year was far-and-away the most prolific clip of his career. He logged appearances in all three outfield spots, third base, shortstop, and second base last year, making Lantigua a viable utility option as soon as Opening Day.

Damiano Palmegiani – 1B – (Triple-A): Palmegiani is a citizen of the world, having been born in Caracas, Venezuela but moving to Surrey, British Columbia when he was a child. The Blue Jays first took Palmegiani at the end of the 2018 draft out of the Vauxhall Academy of Baseball in Alberta, but his baseball journey took him to Cal State Northridge before transferring to the College of Southern Nevada. Toronto again took him in the 14th round in 2021, and Palmegiani has mashed ever since. Across the last two seasons, Palmegiani has clubbed 47 home runs, ripped 58 doubles and logged an OPS just under .830 as he’s climbed from Low-A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo (all while never walking at a less than 10% clip). After six more home runs in 22 games in the Arizona Fall League a couple months ago, the Jays could believe that they have a big league corner infield bat that can be a middle-of-the-order threat on their hands.

Alan Roden – OF – (Double-A): The 24-year-old Roden was the Jays’ third round pick in 2022 after a stellar collegiate career at Creighton that resulted in BIG EAST Co-Player of the Year honors. After a sub-par start to his professional career in Low-A in 2022, Roden slashed .317/.431/.459 with more walks than strikeouts last year between High-A and Double-A. He may never become a home run threat (he hit just 10 in 115 games in 2023), but his 29 doubles hint at some gap-to-gap pop to go along with his wheels and baserunning acumen (Roden stole 24 bases in 28 attempts last year). Inability and lack of opportunity to play center field dock his prospect stock, but Roden’s 12% K-Rate may be his consistent trump card.

Dahian Santos – RHP – (High-A): Santos is a 21-year-old right-hander that is nowhere close to a finished product physically, but he has put up gaudy enough strikeout numbers to make him a name to watch. Santos was limited to just under 50 innings with High-A Vancouver this past season, but his solid 27.2% K-Rate was the lowest it’s been at any stop he’s thrown more than five innings at. However, his 13% walk rate was on par with where he’s been at each stop, heightening his reliever risk. Still, his athletic frame and delivery produce a low 90s heater and a sweeping slider that have caused lower level hitters fits for each of the last two years.

Yosver Zulueta – RHP – (Triple-A): Zulueta is a name that many casual prospect followers may know, having appeared in each of the last two All-Star Futures Games. While he’s been tabbed to head to LA and Seattle, Zulueta does not project as a can’t-miss arm that will factor into Toronto’s rotation. The newly-turned 26-year-old has a heavy heater in the mid 90s and a hard slider, and that combination has limited opponents to a .215 BAA in his minor league career. However, Zulueta issues 45 free passes in 64.0 IP this past season in Buffalo, all but solidifying his reliever identity.