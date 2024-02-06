Top Notes From the Toronto Blue Jays ZiPS Projections for 2024

The Toronto Blue Jays will enter the 2024 season with a chip on their shoulder. Canada’s only MLB franchise has not won a postseason game since 2016. Last year, they were swept in the AL Wild Card Series at the hands of the Minnesota Twins; the year prior, it was the Seattle Mariners who dealt the eliminating blow.

While the Jays were in the mix for Shohei Ohtani, their front office has yet to make a ‘big splash’ on the free agent market this winter.

They brought back Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year deal. They also added Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Justin Turner, and Yariel Rodriguez to try and raise the floor. However, the club will be without Matt Chapman, Hyun Jin Ryu, Whit Merrifield, Brandon Belt, and Jordan Hicks heading into the upcoming campaign. The Jays will be relying on some internal candidates to step up in their absence.

Playing in a tough AL East division, one which only got stronger after the Baltimore Orioles acquired Corbin Burnes and the New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto, the Blue Jays are in a tough position to compete for a postseason spot this year.