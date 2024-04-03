Will Addison Barger’s Plus Bat Bring Him to the Blue Jays Soon?

The left-handed batter gained a lot of attention last spring, where his athletic build, leg kick at the plate, and mammoth solo home run helped showcase his plus power at the plate. That spring, he collected two doubles and one home run while posting a .294 average, carving out strong at-bats against big league arms over 15 games.

Addison Barger is one of the more underrated prospects in baseball. Might get a chance in Toronto soon. 2 hits today including a 109 mph double that traveled 387 feet. — Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) March 29, 2024

After an impressive spring showcase, Barger battled an elbow issue that limited him to just 88 games with Buffalo. He saw a dip in his home run total and OPS. Defensively, he split most of his time between shortstop and third base but also suited up in right field for the first time in his career, spending over 276 innings in the corner outfield spot. His plus arm netted him three outfield assists.

This spring, Barger showcased his batting ability again, hitting the ball hard and posting a .444/.545/.611 slash line with three doubles, four walks, and two RBIs over four games. In the Spring Breakout contest against the Yankees, Barger had one of the biggest hits of the day for the Jays prospects, lacing a 103.9 MPH line drive to right field that netted him a triple. He split the spring between third base and right field.

At 24 years old, Barger (No. 90 on Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects list) joins a crowded group of players in Buffalo this season who are all close to knocking on the big league door or already have a small sample size in the major leagues.

For a Jays squad that enters the year looking to find more consistent at-bats and hopefully a bit more pop at the plate, there is a good chance that Barger will find himself in the big leagues this season. Not only that, but he could be the first prospect called up to Toronto.

Plus Bat Has Addison Barger in the Mix

Orelvis Martinez and Spencer Horwitz are also in the conversation to be the first prospect the Jays call up. However, Barger’s quick bat and ability to play in the corners gives him a slight edge over his counterparts, especially considering the Jays’ lack of prospect depth in the outfield compared to other positions. His power bat would be a definite complement to the lineup, especially if he can improve his launch angles this year.