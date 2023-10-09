Detroit Tigers Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

Another October where Tigers conversation is focused on the offseason instead of the Postseason. Believe it or not, 78 wins was good enough for a second place finish in the AL Central, but not nearly good enough to be considered a contender.

On the bright side, we did see enough production from Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter to consider them as the core, or foundation, to build upon. Jake Rogers finally strung together a healthy season and put up 21 home runs in only 107 games. Injuries held the pitching staff back, while enough arms flashed to have some hope heading into 2024.

The AL Central was terrible, no beating around the bush on that. I expect the Twins to be strong in ’24, the Guardians to have a potential bounce back with the Royals and White Sox behind the Tigers. New General Manager Jeff Greenberg is filling the role at an interesting time.

The Tigers have a young core and a couple of promising prospects who could crack the lineup next season. How he builds the team around them will ultimately determine just how good this team could be.