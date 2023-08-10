It’s Time for the Detroit Tigers to Call Up Parker Meadows

While he’s not lighting the world on fire in Toledo, neither are the options in Detroit. This has more to do with opportunity than anything else. He’s already on the 40-man roster, so one hurdle has already been crossed. The next will be playing time. Zach McKinstry and Matt Vierling have seen their fair share on time in the outfield, but both are getting more looks in the infield recently.

On a good team, Vierling is a utility player, so getting him reps at second and third down the stretch is more important than working him into the outfield mix. McKinstry has been a solid pick up, but like Vierling, is more of a utility option. Meadows could work in with the other outfielders, who all happen to be lefty bats.

Riley Greene should be in center most days, but moving Kerry Carpenter to DH would allow Meadows to work into the lineup. If they value getting Carpenter reps in the outfield to hopefully improve his defense, Akil Baddoo could see less time.

Baddoo flashed as a rookie in 2021, but has been rather pedestrian since. A 65 wRC+ last season followed by an 86 this season leaves plenty of questions. He has the tools, walks enough to be effective, but has not hit nearly enough to be counted on as an everyday player going forward.

Parker Meadows with a monster 2-run blast for his 17th home run of the year. This one left his bat at 107.7 mph and traveled an estimated 440 feet. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/vD2A61pafq — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 3, 2023

It’s hard to imagine a competitive roster with both Meadows and Baddoo on it. More likely than not, both are fourth outfielders. But, there’s only one way to find out. Unless there’s an offseason move, you are looking at the same options next season. Why not get a head start on the competition now, during a lost season? Give yourself a larger sample size to help you make a call between the two in the future.

I don’t think Meadows has much more to show in the minors. He’s close to being about what you should expect from him. He’s earned a shot to prove he can be an major leaguer, while some on the current roster have proven they are not.