Biggest X-Factor for Each AL Playoff Team to Make a Deep Run

Minnesota is definitely a dark horse team in the American League with numerous teams in the AL East and AL West looking stronger than ever, but they have a shot with a rotation led by these three teams. Ryan will need to find his ways from last season to make that happen though.

Tampa Bay Rays: OF Josh Lowe

Despite so many injuries and the loss of their franchise player, the Rays are back in the playoffs with the second-best record in the American League. This roster may not look like it stacks up given their current status, but you can never count out this team given the unbelievable organizational depth that makes them one of the best organizations in baseball every year.

With countless players that could qualify as an X-factor, I decided to go with one that may not be fully on the radar of many people. I think rookie Junior Caminero or starter Tyler Glasnow would also be excellent choices, but I went with outfielder Josh Lowe who has put together a quietly great season after failing to produce much as a rookie last year.

The younger brother of Nathaniel Lowe has 20 home runs and over 30 stolen bases to his name this season, despite not playing every day as the strong side platoon right-fielder for the Rays.

He really should be getting even more at-bats for Tampa, but nonetheless, he feels like the type of player who could spark an offense in a big game. Whether it be with his power or speed, Lowe seems due to make a big impact when it matters the most.

Tampa will be putting it together when it comes to their pitching staff by utilizing their bullpen more than likely any other team, but it feels like their offense will need to carry the load at times. Randy Arozarena is known for his clutch ability and Yandy Diaz has been their best bat all season, but Lowe could be the one that delivers when they need him to do so.