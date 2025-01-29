Is There a Team That Makes Sense for Yasmani Grandal?

Miami Marlins

Nick Fortes has proven himself to be a phenomenal defensive catcher, but his bat would be unplayable on most teams. Over the past two seasons, he has a .570 OPS and 54 wRC+. Even in his worst season, Grandal was significantly more productive at the plate.

The only reason the Marlins might shy away from signing another catcher is if they’re particularly attached to their Rule 5 draft pick Liam Hicks. Then again, if they signed Grandal, they could potentially flip him for a lottery ticket at the trade deadline. Depending on how well Grandal plays in the first half, that prospect could very well be more promising than a Rule 5 pick.

More to the point, the Marlins supposedly have to add $20ish million to the payroll this offseason to avoid a grievance from the MLBPA. Yet, they have so far been almost completely silent in free agency. Signing a veteran catcher like Grandal to guide their inexperienced pitching staff would be a perfect way to spend some of that cash.

Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz is still relatively young (he’ll turn 27 in July), but his top prospect shine is fading fast. After a solid rookie campaign that earned him an eight-year contract extension, Ruiz has struggled in each of the past two seasons.

In 2023, the problem was his atrocious defense. Just about every metric agreed he was a major liability behind the plate. To his credit, however, he made big strides in 2024. His glove was still well below average, but it was playable.

Or at least it would have been if his bat hadn’t gone stone cold. His 71 wRC+ ranked last among NL batters (min. 400 PA), as did his 3.3% walk rate and .260 OBP. Even a diminished version of Grandal would be a nice upgrade for the Nationals in the defense and on-base departments.