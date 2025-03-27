Five MLB Veterans Who Are Still Free Agents on Opening Day

Similarly to Grandal, Lynn also posted his best season since 2021 last year. The burly right-hander missed a little bit of time, which is becoming a common theme for him, but his numbers fell right in line with where he’s been at as his career has marched on.

At one point during the offseason, it sounded like Lynn’s market may be heating up, but not as a starting pitcher. The 13-year veteran was said to be garnering interest as a closer, but it’s clear that those talks didn’t end up going anywhere.

There are plenty of teams that still need help out of their rotations and their bullpens, so it’s admittedly quite surprising to see Lynn still sitting at home. The most recent update on him was that the Cubs were discussing a one-year contract with him as starting-pitching depth, but this is another example of nothing coming to fruition.

At this point, Lynn’s old enough to sail off into the sunset on the heels of a successful big league career. However, he put a lot of work into his conditioning this past winter in an effort to prolong his playing days, so a back-marker team in need of a veteran arm can (and should) come calling any minute now.

TORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 11: J.D. Martinez #28 of the New York Mets swings the bat in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

2024 stats: 120 G, 495 PA, 16 HR, 69 RBI, .235/.320/.406, .725 OPS, 108 wRC+, 0.6 fWAR

For over a decade, Martinez was one of the game’s most prolific and fearsome designated hitters. He’s topped the 30-homer mark five times in his career and isn’t far removed from hitting 33 big flies with 103 RBI for the 2023 Dodgers.