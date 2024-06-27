Don’t Count Wyatt Langford Out of the Rookie of the Year Race Just Yet

Hitting is tough, and that has been the case for the talented Langford. But great young hitters mature, relax, and get better as they grow in the game. That is what we are seeing with Langford at this point. He is putting together solid at-bats, and some results are happening, but I expect great ones to soon follow.

Langford’s Hot Hitting Fueling the Rangers

The defending World Series champions have struggled as a team this year as well. But as Langford has started hitting the ball, the Rangers are showing some signs of life. There is a ton more work to do as Texas looks to pull themselves out of a big hole in the standings, but the chances of them doing so is much greater with the current Langford production.

Through Tuesday, June 25 Langford played in 24 games since returning from the IL. In that period he slashed .281/.319/.449, hit five doubles, two triples, two home runs (one was a grand slam), scored eight runs, and has 20 RBI. He’s not necessarily “on fire”, but Langford is starting to heat up.

WYATT LANGFORD NUKES HIS FIRST GRAND SLAM!!!!



The rookie is starting to find his footing 👀 pic.twitter.com/zWY0oViel1 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 22, 2024

Across those 94 plate appearances, Langford only walked four times but also only struck out 16 times. He stole six bags since his return and has not been caught stealing in the same time frame.

Luis Gil Mid-Season AL ROY Favorite

Despite the resurgence from Langford, he still remains well down the list of AL Rookie of the Year favorites. But the overwhelming favorite that everyone is chasing at the moment is New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil.

Gil has a few factors working in his favor and a couple against him. First off, as mentioned above, Gil is the overwhelming favorite at the moment. With the lead that he has built up on the competition, he has some serious wiggle room to navigate.