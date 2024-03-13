3 Things I Learned at Texas Rangers Camp: Pitching, Leadership, More

Nathan Eovaldi praises New York Yankees legends for helping him learn

Now 34 and in his second season with the Rangers, Eovaldi is considered a leader for the Rangers, on the mound and in the clubhouse. Entering his 12th MLB season, the right-hander will be one of the biggest weapons on the mound the Rangers when they host the Chicago Cubs for Opening Day on March 28.

With that veteran status also comes a duty to help some of the younger players on the Texas roster find their way in the big leagues, and Eovaldi took a few minutes on Tuesday to tip his cap to some of his former teammates in the Bronx, who helped shape his career during his pair of seasons (2015-16) with the Yankees.

“When I was in New York, A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez) and (Carlos) Beltran, they helped slow the game down,” Eovaldi said. “They helped explain it to me. CC Sabathia was the same way. It was all about pointing out the little things that I never even paid attention to, like pointing out when guys weren’t even running on a 3-2 count. You have to always be aggressive. The little things in the game are what make a big difference.”

“It’s nice to be able to pass along some of that information. As pitchers, when we’re out on the mound, we’re attacking and we have a game plan when we go out there. Sometimes you’re going to stick to that, but you might be something a little different and you have to change that game plan. He may show you a different weakness that you didn’t see before that time. When you see it and learn it, you can expose that a little bit more.”

Jon Gray thinks Rangers rotation is “underrated”

While the Texas rotation may be without Tyler Mahle, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to start the season, Gray believes that people may be overlooking the starting pitchers the Rangers will roll out to open the campaign.

Gray is part of a group that is projected to include him and Eovaldi at the top, with Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning and Cody Bradford expected to fill in the middle and back end.