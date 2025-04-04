Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki Lead the Cubs Into the Home Opener

Suzuki went hitless in his return to Japan and had gone 2-for-21 through the team’s first five contests. He also struck out 11 times. Though that’s about as small of a sample as they come, it clearly wasn’t a great start to the season.

But he quickly turned that narrative around. Over the last four games, Suzuki raised his slash line on the year to .275/.333/.625/162 wRC+. He homered four times, including twice in Wednesday’s series finale against the Athletics, and drove in 11 runs. The strikeout rate is still high (37.8 percent, 11th percentile), but overall, his numbers have quickly gone up to high level.

Against right-handed starters, Tucker has hit in the No. 2 spot in the order. Against lefties, that’s been where Suzuki has slotted in. Regardless of who’s hitting No. 2 and 3 on any given day, with how good they can both be at the plate, that’s a 1-2 punch in the heart of the order that can lead an entire offense.

That’s not to say the duo hasn’t received any help. Carson Kelly (270 wRC+) and Miguel Amaya (123+) have been very productive as the Cubs’ catching tandem. Nico Hoerner (121 wRC+), Michael Busch (114 wRC+) and Dansby Swanson (112 wRC+) are other regulars with strong offensive performances thus far.

That all played into the offense humming for most of the first full week of the regular season. But as the Cubs showed last May and June, that won’t always be the case.

Heck, Tucker and Suzuki likely won’t always be hot at the same time, either. There might even be some points where both are in a rough patch. And of course, these performances have come very early in the season.