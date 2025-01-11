Can Kyle Tucker and the Cubs Agree on a Long-Term Deal?

“But of course, when you acquire a player like that, you want to have that player for a long time. I think that, certainly, there will be contact with his agents. We’ll have discussions. We’ll keep those internal. But yeah, I think that you always kind of look at it that way. You want good players for a long time.”

“I’m open to anything,” Tucker said via Zoom later that same day. “Whether that’s now or later, kind of just see how it goes. But in terms of contracts or anything, I feel like as long as I go out and do my job out on the field, that stuff will kind of take care of itself. My job is not to worry about all that. It’s to go out there, perform, put up numbers and try and win games, get to the playoffs and win a World Series.

“Kind of how I do things is just, the rest will take care of itself. If you have your numbers and whatnot, you can deal with the rest. But like I said, I’m open to anything and everything. I feel like there’s no harm in just listening and having some talks back and forth and see where they lead.””

The first order of business, though, is figuring out what exactly he’ll earn in 2025. As first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a deal ahead of Thursday’s arbitration filing deadline. That could mean they’re headed toward an arbitration hearing in the near future, where a panel of arbitrators would hear both arguments and either choose the figure filed by the Cubs ($15 million) or Tucker ($17.5 million).

It wouldn’t be the best look for the Cubs to take the star player they just acquired to arbitration. Many see the $2.5 million difference and wonder why the team couldn’t just meet Tucker at his filing number, especially it they want to start the relationship with some good-will geared toward helping future contract negotiations.

There are obvious layers to this situation. We don’t know what Tucker’s final asking price was. It certainly could’ve been higher than the final number filed. The Cubs wouldn’t be the first team to take a player into arbitration, either, and we’ve seen cases with much smaller differences in figures.