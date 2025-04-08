Kyle Tucker and His Future With the Cubs Is Still on the Mind
Tucker was named NL Player of the Week after his hot start, and talks about his future aren't going anywhere.
Kyle Tucker has had one of the best starts in Major League Baseball in 2025.
There have been no issues adjusting to a new team and a new environment. Among qualified big league hitters, he has recorded the third-most home runs (five, tied), the second-most RBIs (16) and the most runs (14, tied). He has posted a 219 wRC+ (ninth in MLB), a 1.165 OPS (eighth), an 18.8% walk rate (12th) and a 10.9% strikeout rate (17th).
When it comes to overall value, his 1.2 FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement is baseball’s highest mark. This stellar start to Tucker’s Chicago Cubs career even led to him being named the National League Player of the Week on Monday.
“I think a lot of it just kind of stems from our lineup just as a whole,” Tucker said. “Everyone’s been putting together really good at-bats, and I just want to continue that in my part. I feel pretty good at the plate right now and in the field and everything, so I just try and have good at-bats and keep it rolling for the rest of us.”
Even with all of this early-season success, discussion about a potential extension was never going away. Not while the Cubs are looking at Tucker quite possibly — and probably likely — hitting free agency in November.
The more Tucker plays well, it seems the price will go up. Plus, he only just turned 28 in January, he’s a three-time All-Star and he’s put together a very strong track record over the last four seasons.
And Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s reported 14-year, $500 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays not only helps raise contract prices for top-tier free agents, but it also means Tucker would essentially be the headliner of the next free-agent class.
That’s a lot for Tucker and his camp to consider in the coming months. But with the season not even one-tenth of the way done, it doesn’t seem like he’s concerning himself too much about his future beyond 2025.
“I’m sure [Guerrero] loves playing in Toronto and everything, so that’s great for him,” Tucker said. “But everyone’s a little different. Right now, I’m here to play this year and play for the Cubs.”
Tucker won’t come out and say, in early April, whether or not he wants to stay in Chicago. But in their own way, other Cubs people have essentially given their stances on Tucker’s future.
Though president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has said multiple times that any contract talks with Tucker’s representation would stay internal, he’s clearly hinted that the Cubs would be interested in keeping him around.
“Obviously, he’s a great player. That’s why we traded for him,” Hoyer said before the home opener Friday. “Clearly, he’s the kind of player you want to build a lineup around, build a team around. … I think he’ll learn what Wrigley is all about over the next few months, which I think is really important.
“I’m excited to have him, and obviously, anyone wants a player like that long term.”
Then, Monday afternoon, after being told about Tucker’s newest honor, manager Craig Counsell started his response by mentioning next spring training with Tucker (who, remember, went 3-for-30 in Cactus League play).
“I hope when we go to spring training with Kyle next year, that he’s not going to have to play [in Cactus League games],” Counsell quipped. “I mean, I think he’s had a great week, and it’s been fun watching Kyle kind of at the peak of who he is as an offensive player. He’s just so locked in from pitch one and ready to do damage, and at the same time, spitting on the stuff he doesn’t want to swing at. It’s been fun to watch. He’s had a great week, no doubt about it.”
A reporter followed up by asking, “So you’re saying you think he’ll be at spring training with you next year?”
“Yeah, I shouldn’t have said that,” Counsell responded with a laugh.
The chatter about Tucker’s future has persisted since the Cubs acquired him from the Houston Astros. It will last until he eventually signs his next contract. Fortunately, that hasn’t held him back in the early part of the season.
“It’s part of being an athlete and being a professional athlete,” Counsell said. “I mean, the first week’s a pretty good example for him. Seemed to handle it pretty well.”
It certainly feels like Tucker will test the market. His play, plus things falling into place around him, should have plenty of teams bidding for his services.
Maybe a great experience with the Cubs and in Chicago this season can convince him to stay, whether through an extension or a new contract in free agency — provided the team is willing to pay him the likely large sum it will take.
But then again, maybe that experience won’t influence his decision that much, anyway.
“Right now, I don’t have anything, so can’t really give you anything,” Tucker said. “It’s been great ever since I’ve been over here. Everyone’s been super nice and helpful and everything. The hospitality has been great. Obviously, you guys can walk around this facility, it’s really nice.
“I don’t know. I’m just here to play some baseball and see what happens after that.”