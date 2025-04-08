Kyle Tucker and His Future With the Cubs Is Still on the Mind

Kyle Tucker has had one of the best starts in Major League Baseball in 2025.

There have been no issues adjusting to a new team and a new environment. Among qualified big league hitters, he has recorded the third-most home runs (five, tied), the second-most RBIs (16) and the most runs (14, tied). He has posted a 219 wRC+ (ninth in MLB), a 1.165 OPS (eighth), an 18.8% walk rate (12th) and a 10.9% strikeout rate (17th).

When it comes to overall value, his 1.2 FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement is baseball’s highest mark. This stellar start to Tucker’s Chicago Cubs career even led to him being named the National League Player of the Week on Monday.

“I think a lot of it just kind of stems from our lineup just as a whole,” Tucker said. “Everyone’s been putting together really good at-bats, and I just want to continue that in my part. I feel pretty good at the plate right now and in the field and everything, so I just try and have good at-bats and keep it rolling for the rest of us.”