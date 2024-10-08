Will the Winner of Padres-Dodgers Win the World Series?

The Kansas City Royals can arguably match the robust amount of talent the Padres and Dodgers have within their rotations, but the Royals’ bullpen and lineup are not at the same level as those of the two NL West powerhouses.

The Detroit Tigers have a bullpen that’s caused hitters serious problems during their magical run to October, but apart from Tarik Skubal, their rotation falls short of both San Diego and Los Angeles, as does their offense.

And then there are teams that can arguably match both of these juggernauts in multiple areas, but at the end of the day fall short of matching them in all three areas.

The Cleveland Guardians might have the best bullpen in baseball and sport a lineup led by three All-Stars in José Ramírez, Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan. But at the end of the day, their rotation brings forth a ton of uncertainty beyond Tanner Bibee and doesn’t come close to matching the talent the Dodgers and Padres have.

And the Philadelphia Phillies, who have as star-studded a rotation and lineup as any, have a bullpen that matches the name power of the Dodgers and Padres, but their relievers have had some serious trouble so far in the NLDS.

Los Angeles and San Diego are simply the most well-rounded teams remaining in this year’s postseason picture, meaning whichever team comes out on top in this highly contentious series will no doubt be the clear frontrunner to go the distance and claim the 2024 World Series.