Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes Leaves Three Landing Spots

Sasaki has been able to carve out an incredible career in NPB at such a young age, as in four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines he’s made two All-Star appearances, while posting a career 2.10 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP with 505 strikeouts across 394.2 innings on the mound.

This means Sasaki is more than just your typical minor league free agent, as in all likelihood he’ll make an impact at the major league level on day one for whatever organization he chooses.

However, with all the success he’s had overseas, there are some definite challenges that face him such as making the jump state-side at such a young age, as well as the shoulder ailment he faced last season.

This means that there is certainly more of a focus on the developmental side of things with him than when Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the jump from NPB to MLB last year.

So with all this in mind, now that we know who the final three suitors are for Sasaki, let’s break down how Sasaki fits into their plans, as well as what they as organization can do for Sasaki and his career.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have seemed like the frontrunner for Sasaki all winter, so it’s no surprise to see them in the group of finalists vying for the young talent.