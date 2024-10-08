Can the Tigers Get the ALDS Back to Tarik Skubal for Game 5?

In typical Skubal fashion, however, he would quickly put an end to the Guardians’ offensive momentum. He got Andrés Giménez to ground into an inning-ending double play on the very next pitch, and Cleveland’s first offensive threat of the game was quickly extinguished.

The Guardians would get another shot to get after Skubal in the top of the sixth. Following a leadoff groundout by Austin Hedges, Skubal surrendered a double to Brayan Rocchio, and the Guardians’ lineup flipped back to the top of the order.

Steven Kwan followed Rocchio’s double with a line drive single to left field, but Rocchio had to hold up at third base.

With runners on first and third and just one out, this was the turning point in the ballgame. Offense was at a premium with how well both pitching staffs were performing, and this was Cleveland’s chance to finally chase Skubal out of the ballgame.

But Skubal didn’t falter. He once again escaped the jam by getting David Fry to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play to close out the sixth inning and keep it a scoreless ballgame. His ability to execute in such a pivotal moment was a reminder of what makes Skubal one of the best in the business.

There is obviously a lot of baseball left to be played in this series, but those two inning-ending double plays could end up being series-altering moments when all is said and done for Detroit. Considering the bleak state of the Tigers’ offense at that time, Skubal effectively put an end to what could have been two game-ending offensive rallies by the Guardians.