NLDS Series Preview: Dodgers vs. Padres

The Dodgers, meanwhile, will have Julio Urías (31 starts, 2.16 ERA) and Clayton Kershaw (22 starts, 2.28 ERA) well-rested and ready to start the first two games of the series, with Tyler Anderson (28 starts, 2.57 ERA) and Tony Gonsolin (24 starts, 2.14 ERA) set up to pitch games three and four. This will give LA a big advantage in Game 1 and a potential Game 5, with either Urías or Kershaw facing off against Clevinger. The middle three games of the series, however, should be a little closer, with great pitching matchups lined up for each contest.

Bullpens

The Dodgers have the best bullpen in the National League, and it isn’t particularly close. They have a seemingly endless supply of dominant relievers, including Evan Phillips (63 IP, 1.14 ERA), Alex Vesia (54.1 IP, 2.15 ERA), Chris Martin (56 IP, 2.05 ERA) and Brusdar Graterol (49.2 IP, 3.26 ERA). There’s the newly healthy Tommy Kahnle too, who hasn’t pitched a full season since 2019 but looked as sharp as ever in his September return.

The Padres bullpen is not as deep as the Dodgers’ is, but they do have a handful of top arms to rely on, and when it comes to the postseason, the top three or four relievers in any team’s bullpen are more important than depth.

Robert Suarez (47.2 IP, 2.27 ERA) has been terrific for San Diego this season, and Nick Martinez has done great work since a full-time move to the bullpen (54 IP, 2.67 ERA as a reliever). Luis García (61 IP, 3.39 ERA) is the next man on the depth chart, and he has put together one of the best seasons of his career with an especially strong second half (25.2 IP, 3.16 ERA).

The key to San Diego’s success, however, will be Josh Hader. Once hailed as the greatest reliever in baseball, Hader had a shaky summer and finished the season with a 5.22 ERA. However, he seemed to find his footing in September, allowing only one earned run in eleven appearances. He was excellent on Sunday against the Mets, throwing a perfect ninth inning to send the Padres to the NLDS. If Hader can dominate the Dodgers lineup, these two bullpens will be a lot more evenly matched than they look on paper.

Lineups

Once again, the Dodgers have the advantage. They’re the best team in baseball, and they have been fantastic all year long on both sides of the ball.