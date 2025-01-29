Will the Mets’ Rotation Be Their Downfall in 2025?

Montas and Holmes — both of whom signed with the Mets out of free agency in December — will pitch behind Manaea. Montas started the 2024 season with the Cincinnati Reds, accumulating an underwhelming 5.01 ERA in 19 starts before he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline. He was marginally more effective in Milwaukee, posting a 4.55 ERA across 11 starts before the end of the regular season.

Coming off three seasons with the New York Yankees, Holmes hasn’t started a game since his rookie season in 2018, and the Mets are hoping to transition him to the rotation in 2025. Holmes earned the second All-Star selection of his career last year after pitching 20 consecutive relief outings without allowing a single earned run, but he didn’t fare as well through the second half of the season. He was removed from the closer role after recording his 11th blown save of the year by allowing a walk-off grand slam on September 3, and ended 2024 with a 3.14 ERA in 63.0 innings.

Next is Senga — if he manages to stay healthy. New York signed Senga to a five-year, $75 million deal as an international free agent before the 2023 season, and in his first MLB season, he proved exactly why he was a star in Japan. Accumulating a 2.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 202 strikeouts in 166.1 innings of work, Senga earned an All-Star selection and finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, but last year, a posterior capsule strain in his throwing shoulder meant he started the season on the injured list.

Senga was activated off the IL on July 26 and pitched 5.1 innings against the Atlanta Braves that same night, but a high grade calf strain in the fifth inning ended his start and landed him back on the IL for the rest of the regular season. He returned for the Mets’ playoff berth, but struggled to a 12.60 ERA and 2.60 WHIP in 5.0 innings of work across three games, so going into 2025, Senga will be desperately looking for a comeback.

Rounding out the Mets’ starters is Peterson, who had one of the better 2024 campaigns of any of the above-listed pitchers. In his fifth major league season for New York, he went 10-3 with a career-best 2.90 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 121.0 innings — a marked improvement over the 5.03 ERA he recorded in 2023, but whether it’s sustainable is yet to be seen.

The Mets have Canning and Blackburn as rotation depth, though neither are particularly inspiring options. Canning went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA in 171.2 innings for the Los Angeles Angeles last year, while Blackburn — who was traded to the Mets from the Athletics at the deadline — went 5-4 with a 4.66 ERA in 75.1 innings and will be likely be starting the 2025 season on the IL after undergoing a cerebrospinal fluid leak repair procedure in October.