Key Storylines to Watch During Mets Spring Camp

Juan Soto has a new home

The story of the offseason came on Dec. 8, 2024, when it was announced that the Mets had inked Soto to the most lucrative contract in the history of professional sports. Now, we finally get to see him in action.

Soto is coming off a career-year, which saw him slug over 40 home runs with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) nearing 1.000. Presumably hitting behind Francisco Lindor, Soto gives the Mets a top-five offensive player in the sport hitting behind a guy that finished second in NL MVP voting in 2024.

In the Mets inaugural game of the spring, Soto clubbed a 426-foot home run in his first at bat with his new club. The magnitude of Soto’s presence alone will make the Mets a must-watch Grapefruit League club.

Clay Holmes’ transition to the rotation

New York signed Holmes back in early December to a three-year, $38 million contract. The deal seemed expensive for Holmes, who had been a reliever for essentially his entire MLB career. It was then revealed that the right-hander would be experimented with as a starter.

Holmes came up as a starter in the Pirates system, but was quickly moved to the bullpen in 2018. Aside from never throwing more than 70 innings in a major-league season, Holmes’ limited repertoire was cited as a concern in his transition.

In response, Holmes added a new weapon with what he calls a “kick-change.” He had previously tinkered with a changeup in 2019, but it did not see much volume as he only threw the pitch 10 times all season. Now, Holmes expects the new pitch to be part of five-pitch sequence with includes a devastating sinker-sweeper combo.