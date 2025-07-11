There is Help on the Way for the New York Mets

Acuña started four games in center field during his detour in Syracuse, adding those responsibilities to backing up every position on the infield. Acuña’s role as a bench piece is defined, the roles of Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos are all very much up in the air.

The trio of former top prospects are getting the chance to receive the bulk of the playing time at second base and third base, with veteran Jeff McNeil flexing out to play center field more and more every week.

Now with DH at-bats open, those three could get some runway to play together, as the Mets await Marte and Winker’s return off the IL, and a trade deadline where a lot of decisions have to be made.

Wave 1: Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga

While there are plenty of questions in the Mets’ starting lineup, their starting rotation has been a much greater mystery as of late. That is why this weekend is so important, as the Mets are expecting the return of their top two starting pitchers (with all due respect to All-Star David Peterson).

Senga will make his return first tonight, where he looks to pick up where he left off a month ago, when he was a legitimate Cy Young candidate. Compared to last year’s midseason leg injury, Senga missed far less time, needing only one rehab start to get fine-tuned enough to feel ready to resume big league competition.

For Sean Manaea, the road to recovery has been much longer in his return from an initial oblique injury that took place back in spring training. Manaea reaggravated that oblique once and had to be shut back down, and then he missed a rehab start last week due to a bone spur in his elbow.