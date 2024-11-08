Ranking the Top 10 Free Agent Starting Pitchers in the 2024-2025 Class

With MLB free agency upon us, the offseason hot stove will get warmer and warmer each day, as teams look to bolster their squads ahead of the 2025 season.

And one of the key focuses of every offseason is at the premium position of Starting Pitcher, who often land some of the most lucrative deals across the league every winter.

We saw some huge names in last year’s free agent class of starters sign a variety of deals.

A budding star and key piece to the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series title winning team, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, signed a lucrative $325 million deal. We saw past award winners like 2023 NL Cy Young Award Blake Snell sign new deals. And we saw signings who made award-worthy impacts with their new clubs, like Shota Imanaga and Seth Lugo.