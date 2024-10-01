Is This Just the Same Old Brewers?

Against all odds, the Milwaukee Brewers continued their trend of regular season dominance in 2024.

They were perhaps baseball’s biggest surprise this season, securing the NL Central for the second consecutive year after many expected them to take a huge step back heading into Opening Day. Instead, despite the heavy organizational turnover in the offseason, they finished with an even better record this year than they had a season ago.

Regular season success is nothing new for the Brewers, however.

Dating back to the beginning of the 2018 season, the Brewers have the sixth-most regular season wins with 580. That trails only some of baseball’s best ball clubs: the Dodgers, Astros, Braves, Yankees, and Rays.