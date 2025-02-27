Who’s to Blame for Nolan Arenado Being Stuck in St. Louis?

It’s hard to believe that March is around the corner and not only is Nolan Arenado still a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, we’re still talking about trade rumors surrounding him.

It’s arguably been the most drawn out saga of the offseason, dating back to early November when, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals were feeling out the market for the soon-to-be 34-year-old third baseman.

Since then then it’s been a series of blockades at almost every corner for John Mozeliak and the Cards’ front office.

They already entered the offseason behind the 8-ball when it came to potentially dealing the former superstar, as Arenado was fresh off his second consecutive mediocre season at the plate.