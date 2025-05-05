Who Would Make the NL First-Time All-Star Team?

So far this season, Major League Baseball has seen plenty of young talent succeed and make names for themselves. Indeed, the sport has perhaps never been this full of young talent, with many of these players being relatively new to the league or early in their careers. Due to this, the list of amazing players without All-Star selections is long and loaded.

In a recent edition of The Just Baseball Show, Jack and Peter made two loaded, All-Star teams, consisting only of players who have yet to appear in an All-Star Game.

I recently recapped the American League team, and it was filled to the brim with young and exciting talent. But, when breaking down the National League roster, I honestly think this team is just as loaded, if not better.

Now that we’ve laid the groundwork for the talent level of this team, let’s meet the squad.