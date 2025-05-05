Who Would Make the NL First-Time All-Star Team?
Each of these young, exciting, and talented National League players could become a first-time All-Star this summer.
So far this season, Major League Baseball has seen plenty of young talent succeed and make names for themselves. Indeed, the sport has perhaps never been this full of young talent, with many of these players being relatively new to the league or early in their careers. Due to this, the list of amazing players without All-Star selections is long and loaded.
In a recent edition of The Just Baseball Show, Jack and Peter made two loaded, All-Star teams, consisting only of players who have yet to appear in an All-Star Game.
I recently recapped the American League team, and it was filled to the brim with young and exciting talent. But, when breaking down the National League roster, I honestly think this team is just as loaded, if not better.
Now that we’ve laid the groundwork for the talent level of this team, let’s meet the squad.
Stats and rankings taken prior to play on May 2nd.
Catcher: Keibert Ruiz
2025 Stats: 115 PA, 2 HR, 11 R, 13 RBI, .299/.348/.393, 0 SB, 110 wRC+, 0.2 fWAR
When the Washington Nationals traded for Keibert Ruiz a few seasons ago, they had high hopes that he’d turn into a star. He’s shown flashes of this throughout his time with Washington, but never fully reached his potential. Now, in 2025, it appears as though Ruiz may finally be on the right track to do so.
By wRC+, Ruiz is currently the sixth-best catcher in the sport. He has the same wRC+ as Adley Rutschman, who notably made his first All-Star Game a few seasons ago. Ruiz seems like a surefire option for this spot on the team.
Ruiz still has the potential to tap into some power as well, and if he does so, I think it’ll be very hard to choose against him when voting season comes around.
First Base: Michael Busch
2025 Stats: 118 PA, 5 HR, 15 R, 18 RBI, .282/.373/.515, 2 SB, 150 wRC+, 0.7 fWAR
Among all National League first basemen this season, two hitters have posted a wRC+ above 150. These hitters? Multi-time All-Star Pete Alonso and Cubs first baseman Michael Busch. Unlike Alonso, Busch is searching for his first appearance, making him a slam-dunk pick for this spot.
Busch hit well in 2024 after being dealt to the Cubs over the offseason prior. Compared to last year, though, Busch is on another level right now. For example, his wRC+ is over 30 points higher than it was last season.
While Matt Mervis is another solid option to be this first-time All-Star squad’s first baseman, Busch ultimately earns the spot due to more sustained success. However, both are great options.
Second Base: Brendan Donovan
2025 Stats: 129 PA, 3 HR, 17 R, 17 RBI, .333/.383/.487, 3 SB, 144 wRC+, 1.2 fWAR
When it comes to choosing the second baseman for this team, there are plenty of options. Tommy Edman, Brice Turang, and Bryson Stott have all had great seasons, but ultimately, Brendan Donovan stands above the rest.
To put it simply, Donovan has been the best hitter in a group of incredibly talented second basemen. His wRC+ of 144 is just over 20 points better than the second-best NL second baseman. Throughout his whole career, Donovan has been a solid player, but this appears to be the year he’s taken things to the next level.
If Donovan continues to hit at this pace, he won’t only be in consideration for the title of the best second baseman in the sport, but also one of the game’s best players. Given that, he should earn the second base position on this team of potential first-time All-Stars.
Third Base: Noelvi Marte
2025 Stats: 63 PA, 3 HR, 10 R, 17 RBI, .328/.381/.586, 4 SB, 160 wRC+, 0.8 fWAR
After missing 80 games during the 2024 season due to a PED suspension, it seemed as though Marte was going to take some time to find his footing at the MLB level. However, he’s dominated opposing pitching this season.
Despite his success coming in a relatively small sample size, Marte has still looked very good at the plate. Most notably, he has avoided strikeouts at an elite, 13.4% clip. This is something that sets him apart from the competition, as other top power-hitting third basemen tend to do the opposite.
As opposed to second base, third base is a weaker position. The more obvious choice here would be Mark Vientos, but, due to his early struggles this season, the Reds’ third baseman is a much better candidate.
Shortstop: Willy Adames
2025 Stats: 145 PA, 2 HR, 17 R, 15 RBI, .211/.290/.297, 2 SB, 70 wRC+, -0.5 fWAR
This offseason, the San Francisco Giants brought in shortstop Willy Adames in hopes of adding a significant bat to the order. Although Adames has had multiple 30-homer seasons, he’s somehow never made an All-Star team.
So far this season, Adames has struggled. He’s posted the lowest wRC+ of his career, as the adjustment to Oracle Park seems to have had an impact on his game. However, the success he’s previously showcased is enough to earn him this position.
When looking at the options for this exercise, I couldn’t believe Adames hadn’t made an All-Star team. It’ll be an uphill battle for him to make it this year, given his slow start, but it’s still very possible.
Outfielders: James Wood, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jung Hoo Lee
Wood’s 2025 Stats: 141 PA, 9 HR, 19 R, 21 RBI, .250/.362/.533, 3 SB, 148 wRC+, 1.0 fWAR
Over the past few seasons, the Washington Nationals have been putting together a very nice young core of players. The face of this core, James Wood, has hit very well this season.
Wood still hasn’t quite found his pull-side power in the major leagues, but this doesn’t seem to matter. Wood has hit nine homers, with many of these being long homers to the opposite field. He’s also crushed fastballs, making him a serious threat in the middle of the Nationals’ order.
Out of all the players on this team, James Wood is one of the clearest choices to make his first All-Star Game in 2025. If he continues to play this well, he may even become an MVP candidate later this season.
Crow-Armstrong’s 2025 Stats: 134 PA, 6 HR, 23 R, 21 RBI, .266/.305/.508, 12 SB, 125 wRC+, 1.8 fWAR
Since he was a prospect, Pete Crow-Armstrong has had incredibly high expectations due to his five-tool style of play. Early on in his career, he struggled to put things together, leading many to second-guess this. However, in 2025, Crow-Armstrong looks like the player we expected him to be.
Because of his value in the field, at the plate, and on the basepaths, PCA generates fWAR at an elite level. He’s currently tied for third in baseball in fWAR, behind only Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge for the league lead.
Just like James Wood, Pete Crow-Armstrong has simply been one of the game’s best players this season, making him an easy choice to make his first All-Star Game in 2025.
Lee’s 2025 Stats: 129 PA, 3 HR, 23 R, 18 RBI, .316/.372/.521, 3 SB, 148 wRC+, 1.5 fWAR
After dominating for years in the KBO, Jung Hoo Lee made the decision to bring his talents to MLB. However, Lee quickly went down for most of the 2024 season due to injury. Now, in 2025, he has looked like one of the best hitters in the sport.
Lee’s calling card has always been his eye and his contact skills. This year, these have been more prevalent than ever. His whiff rate is currently in the 97th percentile, a very impressive mark. He’s also hit for a little more power, as he’s already homered more times than last year.
If Lee continues to hit as well as he has so far this season, he’s easily going to make his first All-Star Game in 2025.
Designated Hitter: Pavin Smith
2025 Stats: 96 PA, 4 HR, 17 R, 9 RBI, .329/.469/.605, 1 SB, 195 wRC+, 1.1 fWAR
Just like many players on this team, Pavin Smith was a former top prospect with high expectations when he was in the minors. After failing to deliver upon them early in his career, 2025 has showcased a whole new version of him as a player.
Early this season, Smith is hitting everything very hard. He’s currently boasting a 95th percentile barrel rate of 19.1%, something that’s undoubtedly worked in his favor. He’s also walked just over 20% of the time in the process.
While it’s still early and plenty of time remains for other players to make their way into this spot, I really think Smith makes a good case to be this team’s designated hitter.
Starting Pitcher: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
2025 Stats: 6 GS, 34 IP, 1.06 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2.27 FIP, 11.38 K/9, 2.91 BB/9
Early this season, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has pitched exactly like the Dodgers had hoped he would when they signed him to a 12-year, $325 million deal. Now that he’s healthy and on the field, I think he’s an easy choice to make his first All-Star appearance in 2025.
Yamamoto was one of the longest-standing members of the sub-1.00 ERA club this season, as his first few starts have been nothing short of incredible. He’s striking out more batters than ever, and allowing a lot of weak contact on the ground, which has helped him succeed.
Yamamoto is pitching like an ace this season, and if all goes to plan, I could even see a world where he starts the All-Star Game for the National League.
Closer: Justin Martinez
2025 Stats: 12 G, 10 IP, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 4.56 FIP, 9.90 K/9, 5.40 BB/9
If you’re looking for a reliever with electric stuff on the mound, look no further than Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Justin Martinez.
Martinez is known for his devastating splitter, which makes a case for being one of the better pitches in the sport as a whole. Opponents have whiffed just over 46% of the time against it, as it’s been a huge part of his success in 2025. Not only this, but he also throws a fantastic, triple-digit heater.
While the role of this first-time All-Star team’s closer could be more up for grabs by the time voting comes around, it’s really difficult to imagine anyone else competing with Martinez right now.