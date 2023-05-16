Jonah Heim Is Becoming One of the Best Catchers in Baseball

To say Jonah Heim was unknown heading into 2023 might not be fair, but this version of him certainly was. Viewed as a defensive catcher, Heim has continued to blossom at the plate turning into one of the best catchers in the game.

Heim’s baseball journey is an interesting one. After becoming a fourth-round pick of Baltimore’s in 2013, Heim was traded three different times before establishing a role in Texas. Baltimore traded him to Tampa for Steve Pearce, before being sent to Oakland as the “player to be named” for Joey Wendel. Finally, Heim, along with slugger Khris Davis, were shipped out of Oakland to Texas for Elvis Andrus and Aramis Garcia.

After being a part time player in 2021, Heim played in 127 games in 2022 and showed some flashes of power hitting 16 home runs. His year-over-year improvements at the plate were promising, and 2023 is looking like a true break out for the 28 year-old.

Heim Avg OBP SLG HR Barrel% Hard Hit% wRC+ 2021 (82 G) .196 .239 .358 10 6.2% 37.9% 60 2022 (127 G) .227 .298 .399 16 6.9% 39.6% 99 2023 (35 G) .315 .371 .528 6 11.9% 41.6% 148 Stats via Fangraphs

Heim has already accumulated 1.9 fWAR, which ranks third on the team. His offense along with stellar defense have made him the most important player to the Rangers to begin the season. Replacing Heim would not only hurt the lineup, it would cause the the pitching staff to take a step back.