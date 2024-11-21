Which Teams Will Spend for Starting Pitching in 2025?

Every offseason, a common refrain for teams across baseball is that you can never have too much pitching.

There has perhaps been no better example of that than what the Los Angeles Dodgers were able to pull off on their way to winning the World Series with nearly two rotations full of MLB talent on the injured list.

So with a free-agent market stocked with viable arms, there is sure to be a ton of interest in adding pitching across baseball. The likes of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell make up the top of the market, while names like Sean Manaea, Yusei Kikuchi, and Jack Flaherty, among others, figure to earn big deals this winter.

While every team is going to be searching to bolster their staffs, one way or another, we could see prices skyrocket, with some of MLB’s biggest spenders among the most desperate to infuse some talent on the mound.