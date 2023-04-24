MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 24, 2023

Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Nick Lodolo

As a Reds truther, it’s tough to admit when your team has a problem. That problem is against right-handed pitching. They haven’t shown up in weeks against righties, and I don’t think it starts now. We might as well take advantage of it.

There are five teams in Major League Baseball with a team wRC+ against righties below 80. The Reds, Rockies, Tigers, Nationals, and Royals are those teams. The Reds’ 77 wRC+ ranks 25th in baseball over the entire season. In the last two weeks, it’s been even worse, ranking second to last against right-handed pitching with a 62 wRC+. So, in the last two weeks, they are 38% below league average against right-handers.

They’ll face off against Nathan Eovaldi, who is due for some positive regression. He’s sitting with a 5.40 ERA but a 3.81 xERA and 2.36 FIP. He has the highest K-BB% of his career if you exclude the short 2020 season. His fastball lives in the mid-upper 90s, his splitter has posted a 41.2% whiff rate, and he’s throwing his cutter harder than he did last season. His curveball is getting plenty of whiffs and has a .232 xwOBA against.

He’s pitching very well, but his ERA wouldn’t tell you that. His 105 Pitching+ has him in the top 20 starting pitchers. A pitcher getting this unlucky should see the ball bounce his way against an offense that can’t find it’s stride against right-handed pitching.

Opposing Eovaldi is Nick Lodolo, one of the best young pitchers in baseball. Today, he has a nice matchup against a Rangers team coming off an 18-run performance. We love fading the offense after a day like this, especially when their worst split is against lefties. The Rangers have the second-best wRC+ against right-handed pitchers this season but the 20th-best wRC+ against southpaws. The 91 wRC+ is 9% below the league average.

The Rangers haven’t faced Lodolo, so that’s a plus for the rookie. Lodolo was cruising this season before an eight-run implosion against the Rays, the best team in baseball against lefties. His 3.55 xERA implies positive regression, and he’s historically been better at home, posting a 2.85 ERA at Great American Ballpark versus a 5.11 ERA on the road last season.