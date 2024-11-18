How the Blue Jays Will Be Used as Leverage Once Again

In all likelihood, what happened was the Blue Jays made an aggressive, perhaps “final” offer, then Ohtani’s representation gave the Dodgers one last shot at topping that. Here we sit now, with Ohtani a World Series Champion and likely MVP in his first season on the Dodgers. That decision seemed to work out just fine, but him seemingly being so close to signing in Toronto comes with some long-term ramifications for the organization that missed out.

How History May Repeat Itself With Soto

This time around, it’s Juan Soto’s turn to be the god amongst men in the free agent class. In what could be his only year on the Yankees, Soto led the AL in runs scored while also hitting a career-high 41 home runs and driving in 109 runs. Once again, he drew more walks (129) than strikeouts (119) while posting a cool .989 OPS and 178 OPS+.

It’s tough not to see how he’s the best-available option on the market. In hauntingly familiar fashion, the Blue Jays are in pursuit of Soto this offseason as they look to put together a championship-contending team in the short- and long-term. While the club finished last in the AL East in 2024, their hope is that an addition of Soto would be enough to propel them to the top of the standings for years to come.

With such stiff competition, this is being set up to look just like the Ohtani situation last winter. The Blue Jays were reportedly the first team to meet with Soto, but they simply don’t offer the same amount of appeal as… basically any of the other interested parties.

It’s difficult to see how the Blue Jays will end up being the ones to sign a player like Soto (or even Fried or Bregman) when they’re coming off of a last-place finish in their division, they have one of the very worst farm systems in baseball and they don’t have a solid core locked up for the future.

That’s not to say that the Blue Jays aren’t going to lay it all on the line and make a significant offer to Soto, but they are clearly making things harder on themselves.