Trading for Taylor Rogers Was a No-Brainer for the Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds landed a veteran arm who slots nicely into the back of their bullpen for a relief prospect and taking on a modest salary.
The Cincinnati Reds continue their busy January. After trading for Gavin Lux and signing Austin Hays, Robert Murray reports that the Reds have acquired lefty relief pitcher Taylor Rogers from the Giants in exchange for Braxton Roxby.
Rogers, 34, is a nine-year pro with one year remaining on his contract and is set to make $12 million, according to Spotrac. Early reports also indicate that the Giants will be paying $6 million, leaving the Reds to pay the remainder.
What Rogers Brings the Reds
While the Reds offseason has not included the splash move many had hoped for, they have quietly pieced together a much more stable team heading into 2025. The addition of Rogers gives the Reds another lefty option out of the bullpen joining Sam Moll and and Brent Suter.
Three lefties might feel excessive, none of the three are lefty specialist. In fact, Rogers fared better against righties in 2024. While his elite strikeout numbers took a dip last season, he still had a 9.60 K/9 while limiting hard contact (86.7 average exit velocity) and produced a 46% groundball rate.
The veteran has posted a 3.34 ERA and 3.23 FIP in 490.2 career innings. Last season with San Francisco, Rogers had a 2.40 ERA which was the lowest of his career. He has recorded 30 or more saves twice in his career, most recently in 2022.
Rogers throws two pitches, a sinker and sweeper, and splits the usage about evenly. His sweeper is more of a swing and miss pitch while his sinker produces ground balls. As we all know, a groundball heavy pitcher is a great fit for Great American Ballpark and Rogers should fit nicely with the Reds.
The University of Kentucky product brings experience to a bullpen that was set to rely on more rookie this season.
Considering Rogers has experience in multiple roles in high leverage situations, including closer, the Reds have another option to turn to late in games. Alexis Diaz has been far from perfect and Rogers could find himself closing games if Diaz struggles, or is dealt.
The Giants Side
I’m a bit confused on the Giants side of this trade. Unless they think Rogers is running out of gas, this move is perplexing to me.
Trading a reliable reliever, while eating half the salary, is unusual. Unless, the Giants have something up their sleeves and valued opening a 40 man spot via trade and allocating that $6 million saved elsewhere.
The prospect San Francisco is getting in return, Braxton Roxby, comes with some intrigue. Roxby has a good breaking ball and enough of a fastball to see a path where he becomes a productive big leaguer. He has big league stuff that produces swing and miss, but can struggle with command.
Last season in Double-A Roxby posted a 5.21 ERA and 3.15 FIP with a 12.10 K/9. He’s entering his age 26 season and will be Rule 5 eligible come next December. There’s a non-zero chance he reaches the big leagues this season.
Final Thoughts
Personally, I love this move for the Reds. Considering how the free agent market was shaking out for relief pitchers, and the money they were getting, landing Rogers for $6 million is good work. You give up a reliever with some upside but that’s a small price to pay for a proven big leaguer.
The Reds moves this offseason have a similar theme. Low risk and floor raising. I think the front office saw the deficiencies last season and realized they needed more proven talent with a higher baseline of production. Their upside plays are going to be from their young core improving.
I do not expect Rogers to be an All-Star or anything close to it. But, you make less proven options go from in the mix to intriguing depth. Not an A+, home run move, but a solid B.