Trading for Taylor Rogers Was a No-Brainer for the Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds continue their busy January. After trading for Gavin Lux and signing Austin Hays, Robert Murray reports that the Reds have acquired lefty relief pitcher Taylor Rogers from the Giants in exchange for Braxton Roxby.

Rogers, 34, is a nine-year pro with one year remaining on his contract and is set to make $12 million, according to Spotrac. Early reports also indicate that the Giants will be paying $6 million, leaving the Reds to pay the remainder.

What Rogers Brings the Reds

While the Reds offseason has not included the splash move many had hoped for, they have quietly pieced together a much more stable team heading into 2025. The addition of Rogers gives the Reds another lefty option out of the bullpen joining Sam Moll and and Brent Suter.

Three lefties might feel excessive, none of the three are lefty specialist. In fact, Rogers fared better against righties in 2024. While his elite strikeout numbers took a dip last season, he still had a 9.60 K/9 while limiting hard contact (86.7 average exit velocity) and produced a 46% groundball rate.