What’s Next for the Worst Team of All Time?

If they are able to get appropriate value, go for it. But there’s also no need to force a deal when he’s under contract through 2027. Considering the market is worth it, but allowing Robert to rebuild his value in 2025 prior to a deadline or next offseason trade seems likely.

Sign a Couple Decent Pieces

Trying to get free agents to sign in Chicago after this past season will not be easy for GM Chris Getz, but a few additions have to be made.

While the biggest acquisitions of the winter in terms of value are likely to come from the potential Crochet deal, adding some pieces is a necessity given how many first and second year players will be on this team.

I don’t believe much needs to be done on the pitching side given the magnitude of starter and reliever options in the upper levels of the farm system. Signing possibly one starter and at least one or two bullpen arms that can return value at the deadline makes sense and should happen. Primary additions have to be made on the other side of the ball though.

Depending on who is non-tendered or traded from the current roster, the White Sox only retained veterans in the lineup could be the aforementioned Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi, and maybe one or two others at most. The lineup needs serious help and while the priority will be on youth which I’ll get to shortly, some consistent experienced bats have to join the mix.

The duo of Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets has not shown much growth over the past few years and has frankly regressed. While Tim Elko has been a fun watch in MiLB, he’s a 26-year-old prospect with a high whiff rate. There are plenty of veteran first baseman that would provide pop and could give way to Elko or others at the deadline if valuable enough to be moved.